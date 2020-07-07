WORLD

1 Hunt for flood survivors

Tens of thousands of rescue workers in Japan yesterday combed through the wreckage of houses shattered by deadly floods and landslides in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll rose. At least 44 people are feared dead after record rain lashed areas of western Japan in the early hours of Saturday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 PM Lee calls for full support

Singapore is at a critical juncture in its history as it tackles the challenges from Covid-19 and a weakened global economy, and needs a capable government with the full support of a united people to get through the present crisis, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday during an online rally.

WORLD

3 India's virus cases top 700k

India has overtaken Russia with the world's third-highest number of coronavirus cases, at more than 700,000, as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing. The tally is not expected to peak for several more weeks, and experts predict that India will pass the one million figure this month.

WORLD

4 China pulls back from valley

China has reportedly pulled back troops from the Galwan Valley, taking a first step back from a tense border stand-off. Indian Army sources said the People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures in the area.

OPINION

5 China's short-term solution

Premier Li Keqiang's unusual plan to rely on street vendors to boost China's economy has drawn a mixed response. But it is a short-term shock absorber rather than a proxy power play, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim (below).

HOME

6 Is coronavirus airborne?

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) is carrying out a study to determine if the coronavirus is naturally airborne and infectious in such a form. But even if it is, the current measures in place here would be sufficient to reduce transmission rates, NCID senior consultant Kalisvar Marimuthu said.

HOME

7 Maid accused of murder

A 34-year-old maid from Myanmar has been arrested after being accused of killing a 95-year-old woman in a landed home in Upper Serangoon. The police said that they were alerted to a stabbing case in a residential unit in Recreation Road yesterday at about 1.50pm. The police have classified the case as murder.

BUSINESS

8 Wooing fund managers

Singapore has made progress in wooing fund managers to its shores. The response to the new fund management structure under the Variable Capital Companies Act that went into effect in January has been positive, such that the authorities are looking at ways to accommodate the growing interest.

SPORT

9 Martial art venture

A Singaporean is leading the push for the ancient but little-known and lethal combat sport lethwei to gain global recognition. World Lethwei Championship chief executive officer Gerald Ng has plans to stage events outside Myanmar - in Japan and the United States - by the end of next year.



Tom Hanks in World War II drama Greyhound, which premieres on Friday on Apple TV+. PHOTO: APPLE TV+



LIFE

10 Hanks on fighting Covid-19

For two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, it is abundantly clear how people can do their part to fight Covid-19. The actor, who contracted the virus in March, said: "There is really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands." He said he and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, have now fully recovered.

