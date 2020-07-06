1 Massive floods in Kyushu

About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead after torrential rain in the Japanese island of Kyushu triggered floods and mudslides. Fourteen of the victims were at a nursing home that was inundated when local rivers broke their banks.

2 Strong leadership is key

At a time when Singapore needs its strongest possible leadership, the Workers' Party is using the prospect of an opposition wipe-out to sway voters and win more seats in Parliament, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday. This could weaken the Government that needed a strong mandate to face the Covid-19 crisis, he said.

3 Pushback against China

A theory that China's President Xi Jinping is overreaching has elicited a pushback that is also gaining momentum. In Canberra, Washington and New Delhi, the suspicion over Mr Xi's ambitions was further cemented last week by the implementation of Beijing's security law for Hong Kong.

4 Trump sows division

United States President Donald Trump used the Fourth of July weekend to make an ominous depiction of the recent protests over racial justice, and delivered a diatribe against the "new far-left fascism".

5 Managing a divided France

President Emmanuel Macron's replacement of France's popular prime minister Edouard Philippe masks political fissures on the ground, including the "town versus country" divisions found in other parts of Europe, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Recipes for a good cause

Launched last month, The Dine In Movement Cookbook features 38 recipes from renowned chefs in Singapore. All proceeds from the new digital cookbook, which costs $25, will go to volunteer-run soup kitchen Willing Hearts. Those who are keen to donate more can do so.

A former property agent killed his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter because he "lost it" after being provoked when his wife belittled him in front of the girl, his lawyer argued in the High Court. But the deputy public prosecutor argued that the methodical manner in which Teo Ghim Heng strangled his wife and daughter in January 2017 showed that he did not lose self-control.

8 Data skills more crucial now

Most companies here believe their staff's ability to read, understand and communicate data is more important now than it was before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a lack of data literacy is hindering the productivity of 94 per cent of employers, according to a recently released NTUC LearningHub data skills report.

9 US player tests positive

American Frances Tiafoe is the latest tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus and the Atlanta organisers drew flak for not halting the exhibition event. Last month, four players, including Novak Djokovic, caught Covid-19 at an event in the Balkans that the world No. 1 hosted.

10 Vicki Zhao dispels rumours

According to Taiwanese news reports, netizens found that Chinese actress Vicki Zhao had recently deleted posts on Instagram related to her husband, entrepreneur Huang Youlong, including a photo of him holding their daughter's hand. That led to speculation that their marriage was on the rocks but the actress' team has shut down the rumours.

