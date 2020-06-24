North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers that blare propaganda across the border, prompting the South's military to explore similar moves, according to a South Korean military source yesterday. Tensions between the two Koreas have risen in recent weeks after the North blew up a joint liaison office.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10, in a general election that will take place in a time of crisis as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea is bracing itself for a fight against more imported Covid-19 cases. The authorities warned that a second wave of infections has already hit Seoul and greater Seoul - home to half of the country's population.

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the phase one trade deal with China is intact, after his trade adviser sowed confusion with comments that seemed to indicate the agreement had ended.

The deadly border clash in the Himalayas has dealt a severe blow to Sino-Indian ties. Asia's giants must pivot from strategic hostility to economic engagement, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.



South Korean police officers collecting a balloon carrying anti-North Korea leaflets in Hongcheon yesterday, amid rising tensions between the two Koreas. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Licensed funeral parlours with embalming facilities will now have to abide by new conditions, including ensuring that all embalmers who work on their premises are registered with the National Environment Agency.

A heavy downpour caused flash floods in various parts of Singapore yesterday and at least one tree was reportedly toppled. The heaviest rainfall of 108.8mm was recorded in Bedok South, more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in June.

Troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading has no reasonable prospect of being restructured on its own, said its interim judicial managers in a report filed in Singapore's High Court. The company also forged documents to mislead banks, among other irregularities found.

Instead of the usual cheers and jeers of 55,000 fans, Richard Jolly could hear the two managers' instructions and the commentator clearly at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, where he was one of just 300 people. The end result was another 5-0 home win over Burnley.

Local French patisserie Antoinette is closing down at the end of this month, it announced in a Facebook post yesterday. Its original shop in Penhas Road will be closed when its lease runs out this month.

Dorms built quickly

Some new Quick Build Dormitories can be completed in three to four months, instead of the typical one or two years, as part of efforts to rehouse migrant workers and curb the spread of Covid-19. str.sg/blurb441

Online festival

We recommend things to do indoors, such as enjoying the Singapore Heritage Festival’s first digital edition and mini stay-home stories presented on the Esplanade Offstage website. str.sg/blurb442