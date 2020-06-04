WORLD

1 Tensions simmer in HK

Hong Kong lawmakers resumed a debate yesterday on a controversial Bill that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence. The Bill is likely to be passed today, when Hong Kong residents also mark the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square incident amid simmering anti-government tensions.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Gradual border reopening

Singapore is gradually reopening its borders for citizens and residents to do business overseas. It has agreed to resume essential business and official travel with China and is exploring similar arrangements with a few other countries.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 More help soon for SMEs

More rent waivers are in the works for eligible small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) tenants in pandemic-hit sectors that have suffered a 35 per cent or more drop in average monthly revenue for April to May from the same period last year. This and other additional support measures are in an extended Bill to be introduced in Parliament tomorrow.

WORLD

4 KL rescinds award of 5G

Malaysia has rescinded the award of the 5G telecommunications spectrum after questions were raised over the allocation to several players, including a little-known firm controlled by a politically linked tycoon. The May 15 decisions have been revoked with immediate effect.

OPINION

5 End of department stores?

Is it checkout time for department stores here like Metro, Takashimaya and Tangs, as such stores overseas go into bankruptcy, journalist Tiffany Fumiko Tay (below) asks experts.

HOME

6 Growing dengue threat

Singapore is at risk of the biggest dengue outbreak ever, with the 735 people infected last week the highest in more than five years. The authorities say collective community action is needed to bring the number of cases down.

HOME

7 Coach guilty of molestation

Veteran track and field coach Loh Siang Piow was yesterday found guilty of two charges of molesting a teenage athlete in 2013. The trial, which began more than three years ago, ended with District Judge Marvin Bay finding that Loh's lawyers have "not been able to establish their alibi defence".

BUSINESS

8 PMI remains in contraction

Singapore's manufacturing sector saw its fourth month of decline, although it bounced off its worst level in 11 years. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 46.8 points last month, up 2.1 points from 44.7 in April, which was the lowest reading since November 2008 during the global financial crisis.

SPORT

9 Suzuki Cup on schedule

The Suzuki Cup Asean football tournament is on track for its November start after organisers extended the deal with its title sponsor recently. Football is gradually restarting in the region, and the Asean Football Federation is discussing with member countries the format and safety measures for the biennial competition.

LIFE

10 A brush with the macabre

In Netflix's Taiwanese crime thriller The Victim's Game, Tiffany Ann Hsu plays a dogged investigative journalist who teams up with Joseph Chang's forensic expert to solve a series of mysterious deaths, which he suspects is linked to his estranged daughter. The duo previously also starred in the 2011 idol drama Love You.



Joseph Chang and Tiffany Ann Hsu team up to solve a string of mysterious deaths in crime thriller The Victim's Game. PHOTO: NETFLIX



STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

