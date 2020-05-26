WORLD

1 China slams HK protests

China's Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong has called some actions during pro-democracy protests in the city "terrorist in nature", alleging that "troublemakers" colluding with foreign forces posed a threat to national security. China's legislature will debate and vote on the national security law on Thursday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Aid package to focus on jobs

Jobs will be a key part of the fourth Covid-19 support package that will be announced today, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. President Halimah Yacob yesterday said she has given her in-principle support for the Government to draw on past reserves for the support package.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 F1 preparations under way

While the fate of this year's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix (below) remains up in the air, preparations are under way for it to go ahead with a live audience. At least four tenders related to the set-up of viewing facilities and ancillary activities for the race were put up by the Singapore Tourism Board between February and last month.



ST FILE PHOTO



WORLD

4 Virus exposes vulnerabilities

The Covid-19 pandemic is exposing the vulnerabilities of the world's estimated 164 million low-paid migrant workers. Countries with large numbers of these workers are grappling with the same issues that Singapore is facing after the virus spread quickly through dormitories housing them.

OPINION

5 Can China save its US ties?

Can China arrest the free fall in ties with the United States? It will be very challenging, but how China responds to the difficulties posed by an increasingly hostile America will also shape its standing among other nations, says Professor Zheng Yongnian.

HOME

6 Opt-out option for funpack?

The National Day Parade (NDP) executive committee is exploring the possibility of letting people opt out of receiving NDP funpacks, said MP Louis Ng. The Nee Soon GRC MP, who has been working with the committee since last November, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

HOME

7 Appeal by motor traders

Motor traders have sent an appeal to the Government to allow vehicle sales to resume when the circuit breaker is lifted next month. The 378-member Singapore Vehicle Traders Association sent the letter last Friday to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, among others.

BUSINESS

8 Property price hike unlikely

Prices for upcoming Housing Board flats and private properties will likely remain the same despite an inevitable hike in construction costs due to Covid-19 restrictions, said property analysts. Developers may absorb the additional costs or get contractors down the line to do so, instead of raising property prices.

SPORT

9 Ex-athlete develops app

Former national discus thrower and weightlifter Scott Wong, who is now a medical officer at Jurong Community Hospital, has made an app to help healthcare staff communicate better with foreign workers who are Covid-19 patients. It is available in Bengali and Tamil and uses pictures, audio and simple questions to help patients report their symptoms.

LIFE

10 A mum's memoir

In Inferno, literary agent Catherine Cho writes about being diagnosed with a rare form of post-partum psychosis when her son was about two months old and her experience spending eight days in a psychiatric ward. In her memoir, she also looks at issues such as mental health and motherhood.

