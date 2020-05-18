Forty years since the Gwangju Uprising, scars remain for many South Koreans who lost loved ones in the pro-democracy movement that was crushed by a military dictatorship. The country's conservatives still condemn the uprising as a communist-inspired rebellion, while left-leaning President Moon Jae-in wants it enshrined in the Constitution.

2 Preparing to mark Aidilfitri

\Muslims will celebrate Aidilfitri next Sunday. For many, festive preparations are under way to celebrate with family members living in the same household. As family visits and gatherings are not allowed during the circuit breaker period, some have had to find alternatives to their yearly traditions.

3 Factories take safety steps

Manufacturing firms have implemented extensive measures and made adjustments to adhere to guidelines as they strive to get Singapore's factories humming while not letting up on efforts to contain the coronavirus. This comes as more businesses were allowed to resume operations last week.

4 Extremists biding time

Indonesian extremists are holding back attacks during the Covid-19 outbreak to stay at home and wait for the world to end as foretold in Islamic prophecies - and, perhaps, score a chance to die as martyrs and enter paradise - according to a report by the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict.

How to bankroll the huge debts of European Union members over objections from Germany is one of the issues that the EU will need to deal with, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Classes for migrant workers

Learning how to plan their finances, avoid being scammed and ways to manage mental health - these are "classes" migrant workers recovering from Covid-19 will be taking after they move into the National University of Singapore from this week. They will be moved to about 2,900 rooms in 28 blocks.

7 Police trial drone system

A self-operating system that allows a drone to take off, land and recharge its batteries on its own is being tested at an industrial estate in the western part of the island by the Singapore Police Force. This system allows an operator to configure details such as a drone's flight path and monitor it remotely in an off-site command centre.

8 MOM taps data analytics

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is using data analytics to weed out employers over bad practices such as not paying salaries or overtime pay, failing to provide staff with key employment terms, and workplace safety and health breaches. It is also being used to improve customer service and inform policy-making.

9 High time for EPL to return

English Premier League (EPL) football clubs need to vote "yes" when they meet for Project Restart today as they have no revenue without play, says Richard Jolly. Though players should not be forced to return, especially those with health issues, they should not expect to get paid.

10 Elderly having harder time

The Covid-19 crisis is a particularly scary and isolating time for the elderly. They are the most vulnerable to the disease and what they need most to thrive - social interaction - is also what puts them most at risk. We nag at the seniors in our community to stay home for their own good. But reminding them constantly of their mortality alone will not help their mental or physical health.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Tougher time for safe distancing ambassadors

Businesses that do not meet safety requirements or close their doors to delay checks - these are some of the challenges faced by safe distancing ambassadors, who now have a tougher task with stricter rules in place. str.sg/blurb375

VIDEO

Passion projects

With the coronavirus outbreak keeping people indoors, some are making the most of the situation by turning to art, singing and photography. str.sg/blurb376