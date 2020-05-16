Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, has tested over three million of its 11 million residents for the virus since April. Citywide tests have been ordered after a fresh cluster of infections surfaced last weekend, the first since Wuhan emerged from lockdown a month ago.

Construction work here will gradually resume from June 2, starting with critical projects. To guard against another spike in new Covid-19 cases, workers will not be cross-deployed between projects while also being segregated into different work zones.

China's consumers are still wary of returning to shops and restaurants despite lockdown measures being eased as the number of coronavirus cases decline. There is little sign of the predicted post-outbreak spending binge, as consumers forgo non-essentials in anticipation of an economic downturn.

Myanmar is no closer to forming a nationwide response to the coronavirus pandemic, after the military declared a ceasefire that excluded areas occupied by those the government considers as terrorist groups. Efforts to curb the virus' spread in remote border areas have been hampered by mistrust between the military and over a dozen rebel armies in the country.

Instead of debating what went wrong in the fight against the coronavirus, it is more useful to prepare for the post-Covid-19 era, where Singapore will need more local manufacturing companies, regular home-based learning drills and individuals with initiative, says Mr Inderjit Singh.

Seven people died from dengue in the first three months of this year and infections have now surged beyond 500 cases a week. Exposure to dengue has been worsened by people staying home during the Covid-19 outbreak, said the National Environment Agency, warning of more infections in the warmer months ahead.

Some Singaporean students are rethinking plans to study overseas as uncertainties loom. Local universities have announced that they will consider applications from Singaporeans who were planning to study overseas, but who may now prefer to study locally because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Backed by the spike in demand for medical supplies, devices and equipment, stock prices of Singapore-listed healthcare companies have surged in recent months. This bucks the broader trend in the markets, given that the Straits Times Index is down about 21 per cent this year.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Novak Djokovic, 32, believes he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No. 1 by the time he retires. The top-ranked tennis star has 17 Grand Slam titles - two behind 33-year-old Rafael Nadal and three fewer than 38-year-old Roger Federer - but has no doubt in his ability to overtake the other members of the "Big Three".

Offices may never be the same again after Covid-19. From ultraviolet light to antibacterial architectural materials, businesses now have a veritable arsenal of high-tech weaponry at their disposal to stay fighting fit in what looks to be a long, drawn-out battle with the coronavirus.

VIDEO

Quiet city from above

After Singapore entered circuit breaker mode, traffic jams and crowds have disappeared. Photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong captured the surreal sights from above using a drone. str.sg/blurb373

STAY-HOME READS

Shocking crimes

Over the decades, Singapore has witnessed shocking crimes that have made headlines. Here are five chilling cases that were published in an e-book in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force. str.sg/blurb374