WORLD

1 China slams HK protesters

China's Hong Kong affairs office condemned the city's protesters as a "political virus", warning that calm would not return until they were all removed. The harshly worded statement came amid concerns that Beijing is tightening control over Hong Kong as the city's social distancing rules keep pro-democracy demonstrators off the streets for the time being.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 New masks coming soon

The Government is set to launch a third mask distribution exercise, with all residents set to receive locally produced, reusable cloth masks after production was recently ramped up. The masks will be more comfortable to wear and have better filtration qualities.

WORLD

3 Call to end US-China spat

China's Ambassador to Washington urged an end to the "blame game" over Covid-19, in the country's most high-profile response since United States President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Beijing. The allegations risked "decoupling" the world's two biggest economies and hurting cooperation to fight the disease, Mr Cui Tiankai said.

WORLD

4 All eyes on Biden's V-P pick

Democratic front runner Joe Biden has said that he will pick a woman as his vice-president and running mate for the US presidential election and that she should reflect America's diversity. His choice - if he wins - will come with significant implications, not least given his age, United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh writes.

OPINION

5 Prepare for legal onslaught

Former Supreme Court judge V.K. Rajah and law school dean Goh Yihan warn of the imminent legal epidemic as a result of Covid-19, as contracting parties reassess their business agreements. Global business centres such as Singapore need to prepare for this legal onslaught, they say.



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



HOME

6 More trash, fewer collectors

The amount of garbage that Singapore households are chucking out has increased in the past month, even as the number of waste collectors dropped by nearly a fifth. About 73,000 tonnes of waste was generated from domestic and trade premises last month, close to 11 per cent more than in March, said the National Environment Agency.

HOME

7 False Covid-19 claims

From cheap illegally sold "rapid" test kits, to a sanitiser that claims it is "guaranteed" to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria, more than 1,700 listings of products making false Covid-19-related claims have been removed from local websites by the Health Sciences Authority since February.

BUSINESS

8 Execs' bonuses affected

Turmoil in financial markets amid the pandemic seems to be hitting professionals in the sector hard, with some set to miss out on their annual bonuses, according to a survey released on Tuesday. It found that 33 per cent of the 350 or so professionals polled across the region said they would not get an extra payout this year.

SPORT

9 Swimmers seek NS delay

The Ministry of Defence is assessing the applications by swimmers Joseph Schooling, 24, and Quah Zheng Wen, 23, to extend their full-time national service deferment until next year's Tokyo Olympics. They were both granted long-term deferment from NS to compete at this year's Summer Games, originally scheduled for July 24-Aug 9.

LIFE

10 Flipping the script on love

As a genre, romantic comedies seem particularly resistant to reinvention, although some flatter to deceive with feints at originality. Writer-director Alice Wu's new teenage romantic-comedy film, The Half Of It, and hit assassin drama Killing Eve flip the script on love and sexuality.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Staying calm despite fear and stress

Staff nurse Ling Ging Poh (above) tells us what it is like working in the intensive care unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and what she would say to those flouting circuit breaker rules. str.sg/blurb357

VIDEO

Virtual travel

Go sightseeing online. Travel companies and tourist sites are offering virtual trips via livestream and Google Maps. Here are seven places you can visit from the comfort of your home. str.sg/blurb358