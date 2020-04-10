The mystery of long-term coronavirus patients continues to confound doctors at Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital, in what the hospital's chief has said is one of its biggest concerns. While most are asymptomatic or present mild symptoms, they continue to test positive for the virus and cannot be discharged.

Singapore saw its sharpest single-day spike of 287 new coronavirus cases yesterday, 202 of which were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories. This brought the total number of cases here to 1,910, as the global number crossed the 1.5 million mark.

The swab test for the coronavirus has been extended from hospitals here to all 20 polyclinics and several general practitioner (GP) clinics. The ParkwayHealth Laboratory said that it has processed these tests for more than 33 clinics under the Parkway Shenton chain of GP clinics since late last month.

The Japanese government is locking horns with local municipalities over what constitutes essential services and what should be closed under a state of emergency in seven areas. In a separate dispute, Aichi prefecture declared its own state of emergency yesterday.

The shock induced by Covid-19 is being felt globally. South-east Asia is no different. But having learnt the lessons of the 1998 and 2008 financial crises, it is better buffered this time against the economic trauma, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

What was supposed to be a home-based geography lesson on video-conferencing platform Zoom for a Secondary 1 class in Singapore took a traumatic turn when hackers allegedly hijacked the streaming. The Ministry of Education is investigating the incident and will make a police report if necessary.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged in a district court yesterday after one of them was caught on video allegedly sampling drinks at a FairPrice supermarket before placing them back on a shelf. The video was uploaded on Instagram and later became viral. It had also caused public alarm amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 340 applicants have asked DBS Bank to convert their credit card debt and Cashline balances into term loans since submissions opened on Monday. Singapore's biggest bank has also received more than 9,500 applications to defer payments on housing loans since February.



Singapore international Irfan Fandi (above), a defender with Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United, cuts a frustrated and desolate figure. Last month, he was quarantined in his Bangkok apartment despite testing negative for the coronavirus. And now with the condo gym closed, he is unable to use the weights and treadmill.

A new generation of celebrities are piling on the watches, in a fashion trend called "double-wristing" - a trend that violates norms in the spirit of 18th-century English dandies who wore two pocket watches. Actor Chris Pratt and singer Billie Eilish are among those seen wearing two wrist watches at the same time.

