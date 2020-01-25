WORLD

1 Dining out gets political

After more than seven months of unrest, even choosing a restaurant has become political in Hong Kong. Residents who support the protests are turning to a mobile app to identify eateries that are viewed as favourable to the pro-democracy movement.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 2 more Wuhan virus cases

Two more people have been confirmed to have the Wuhan virus yesterday, making it three cases of the disease in Singapore so far. The victims are a 66-year-old man here on holiday, his 37-year-old son travelling with him, and a 53-year-old Chinese tourist. All three are from the Chinese city and in stable condition.

WORLD

3 Economic rebound possible

Singapore's economy could see a rebound from last year if global risks - such as a blowout between China and the United States or tensions in the Middle East - do not materialise, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

WORLD

4 US to curb 'birth tourism'



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



United States President Donald Trump (below) has opened a new front in his battle against immigration, barring the issuing of visas to pregnant women seeking to enter the US for so-called "birth tourism". The White House announced the move on Thursday, saying it was closing a glaring loophole and that the integrity of American citizenship must be protected.

OPINION

5 Secret of S'pore's success

There is not one but at least 50 ways a small country like Singapore can overcome its physical limitations and thrive, says Professor Tommy Koh as he outlines what his new book offers.

HOME

6 More big cars on the roads

There has been a rise in the number of cars with bigger and more powerful engines on Singapore roads in the past decade, as the Open category certificates of entitlement are being used almost always for bigger cars. If this trend continues, there will be more big cars here, impacting on energy consumption and air pollution.

HOME

7 Activities for homeschoolers

Children in Singapore who are being homeschooled now have a growing number of activities offline and online to take part in. These include sports meets, career talks, science fairs and even a "high school prom" so that they can have the same experiences as students in mainstream schools.

BUSINESS

8 Factory output down 1.4%

Singapore's factory output shrank 1.4 per cent last year in its worst performance since 2016. But electronics production squeezed out a small gain last month, sparking hope that it will continue to recover through the year.

SPORT

9 New man for Asiad goal

More court time in training and planned overseas stints are among the changes following the hiring of former Malaysia international Yap Kok Four as Singapore's new national squash coach. He has been tasked to achieve the target of a medal at the 2022 Asiad.

LIFE

10 Sopranos actress testifies

The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she told a court on Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was having "a seizure" and caused her to self-harm. In an emotional testimony at Weinstein's trial, Sciorra described him barging into her New York apartment late at night in the early 1990s and attacking her.

