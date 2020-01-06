1 60 held after march in HK

At least 60 people were arrested in Hong Kong yesterday after a march against so-called parallel trading near the Chinese border. Earlier, several petrol bombs were thrown at the Sheung Shui police station, about 1.5km from where the rally took place.

2 Bidadari residents move in

Once the location of Singapore's largest cemetery, the Bidadari estate is seeing its first batch of residents, as 881 families have been progressively receiving their keys and are starting to move into their HDB flats in the Alkaff Lakeview and Alkaff Vista Build-To-Order projects.

3 More sign up for NUS scheme

More people are signing up for a programme to attract National University of Singapore (NUS) alumni to enrol in publicly available continuing education and training courses. Called NUS Lifelong Learners, it is part of a push by NUS to help its alumni keep up with developments and disruptions in the workplace.

4 Sexism in Taiwan politics

Following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016, the BBC called the island "the place to be a woman in politics". But judging by the current election campaign, equal opportunity in politics is possibly just a veneer in Taiwan, with misogynist comments and sexist slurs being thrown about almost at will.

The South China Sea disputes rise again. China's objection to Malaysia's claim for an "extended continental shelf" has wider implications for ongoing sovereignty and maritime disputes over the islands in the area, says Associate Professor Robert Beckman.

6 Wish lists for Budget 2020

High on the wish lists of MPs, private-sector observers and those in the social sector for this year's Budget are issues such as skills training, quality of life and incentives to help companies and staff navigate an ever-changing economic landscape.

The Ministry of Education, responding to a Forum page writer concerned about the long year-end break, said that the allocation of holiday weeks is "deliberate and planned". Others, such as parents and educators, also disagreed with the letter writer, who suggested transferring two weeks of the December school holidays to March and September.

8 Preserving family wealth

Maintaining family wealth is no longer just a matter of passing money down to children, but a serious business that has parents turning to initiatives that prepare the next generation to handle their wealth. Banks here said that they have seen more interest in such schemes.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson ended last year in style with victory at last month's Hero World Challenge and hopes to start the new year in similar fashion, by lifting the SMBC Singapore Open trophy later this month. Stenson is among the elite field set to compete at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) event at the Sentosa Golf Club.

10 Memorial event for Pang

About 200 people turned up at a memorial event yesterday for the late actor Aloysius Pang, who died in January last year after suffering a serious injury during a military exercise. Pang's family is still in pain after his death, his brother Jefferson Pang said at the event.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Hot spring's new features

Enjoy a warm soak at a cascading pool and cook eggs at a water collection point at the reopened Sembawang Hot Spring Park, which offers other new features for visitors. str.sg/blurb142

VIDEO

Rape cases in rural India

A woman who was allegedly burned alive by her rapists and a rape victim who set herself on fire to protest against police inaction have shone a spotlight on Unnao district in India and how rural areas are affected by the rape of their women. str.sg/blurb141