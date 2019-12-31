1 New Year protests in HK

Hong Kong will end the year with multiple protests planned for today and tomorrow. They are aimed at disrupting New Year's Eve festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between the police and protesters since Christmas.

2 HDB to boost solar capacity

The Housing Board (HDB), the biggest driver of Singapore's push for solar energy, plans to more than double its capacity for solar power by 2030. Over the next 10 years, it will have the solar capacity to power about 135,000 four-room flats with clean energy.

Singapore and New Zealand have ratified the upgraded Agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership, which will take effect on Wednesday. The agreement will modernise rules for trading goods, making customs procedures easier.

4 Many evacuate tourist spot

Thousands of holidaymakers evacuated a popular tourist spot in south-east Australia as a heatwave and strong winds fuelled wildfires sweeping through the region yesterday. But with temperatures soaring and blazes closing parts of the main highway, many are now unable to leave.

5 Uneasy year ahead for China

Ongoing issues, elections in defiant Taiwan and protest-ridden Hong Kong, and a testy North Korea regime all add up to an uneasy year ahead for China, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

6 New scams on the rise

Scammers have made off with at least $461,000, with 386 police reports made between January and last month. Also on the rise are new scams, such as callers impersonating technical support staff. There have been 42 reported incidents of people impersonating Singtel staff in August and September, with more than $2.5 million lost.

7 3 more drivers sue bus firm

Fresh lawsuits have been filed by three bus drivers against SBS Transit, claiming that they were underpaid for overtime work and that they had to work for more than a week without a rest day. Five other drivers had filed a suit against the company with a similar claim in September.

8 Sias calls for disclosure

The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, is calling for Aqua Munda to disclose its intentions for Hyflux's restructuring process, as well as its source of funding and related entities as soon as possible.

Warriors FC, the Singapore Premier League's most storied club, has rejected the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) instructions to sit out the upcoming season. The FAS cited the nine-time S-League champions' debts to their players and various authorities as the main reason for the decision.

The Orchestra of the Music Makers will bring The Valkyrie, the most popular opera in Richard Wagner's The Ring cycle, to Singapore for the first time - 150 years after it premiered in Germany. It will be performed at the Esplanade on Sunday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Volunteers from all walks of life

The volunteers at pre-school Kindle Garden, where children with special needs learn alongside other children, come from all walks of life. They share what motivates them to give their time. str.sg/blurb131

PODCAST

2019 top moments in entertainment

Look back on a year of the entertainment scene filled with bad news such as the Andy Hui (above) sex scandal. This episode of #PopVultures also pays tribute to the stars who died too soon, and recalls infamous celebrity gaffes. str.sg/blurb132