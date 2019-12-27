1 Unrest in HK malls

Scores of pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong's shopping malls yesterday, marking the city's third straight day of political unrest during the Christmas holidays. The protesters, dressed in black, aimed to disrupt business to pressure the city's leadership to concede to their demands.

2 Recovery hits roadblock

Factory output slumped 9.3 per cent last month from a year ago, the worst showing since December 2015, according to data released by the Economic Development Board yesterday. The figure, a setback after two consecutive months of growth, was far worse than the 0.8 per cent decline forecast by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

3 Japan births set for new low

The number of births in Japan this year is forecast to plunge drastically by nearly 6 per cent to 864,000, falling below the 900,000 mark for the first time since records began in 1899. The data on the declining birth rate, dubbed a national crisis, was revealed by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

4 Johor kidnap victim freed

Malaysia police killed two kidnappers in a shootout in Johor and rescued a local businessman held captive since last week for a $10 million ransom. The shootout happened at an oil palm plantation in Mersing on Tuesday. The victim and a police officer were injured during the rescue.

Australia's refusal to acknowledge the challenges posed by climate change and China is short-sighted and damaging, says emeritus professor Hugh White.

6 Protecting online shoppers

Singapore's consumer product safety regulator now has a more challenging job, with the growth of online marketplaces that make goods more accessible to shoppers. Enterprise Singapore has been increasing its monitoring of e-commerce sites and working with online marketplaces to cut the risk of unsafe goods.

7 Probe over public assembly

The police are investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for allegedly participating in a public assembly without a police permit at Marina Bay, to protest against India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The man had posted on social media a picture of himself holding a placard to express his unhappiness.

8 New TuasOne agreements

Hyflux has entered into new agreements that will help ensure continued funding for the ongoing TuasOne waste-to-energy project which was due to be completed in May this year. It has transferred the remainder of the TuasOne engineering, procurement and construction contract to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia-Pacific.

9 Dream move to Thai league

Singapore midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin, 28, said it is a dream come true after signing a one-year deal this month to play for Thai top-flight side Suphanburi next season.

10 Festive season film picks

Thinking of what movie to watch over this festive period? Animated feature Klaus, gongfu film Ip Man 4: The Finale and The Muppet Movie 40th Anniversary, the 1979 movie adaptation of the classic television series, are film correspondent John Lui's picks for this week.

