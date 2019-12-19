Japanese journalist Shiori Ito won her civil lawsuit seeking damages from a prominent reporter who she said had raped her, a verdict welcomed by women's rights advocates in a country where sexual assault victims often stay silent.

As the United States House of Representatives convened an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, the American leader accused the Democrats of starting an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" that would haunt them in next year's election.

The first Shine Now conference organised by the National Youth Council is helping young people explore different career pathways in the arts, media and other creative industries through talks and workshops by practitioners in these realms.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will give a speech in Parliament today, announcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda. Aside from Brexit, it is expected to focus on social spending to lock in the future votes of supporters who switched from Labour.

Singapore currently has different standards for protecting personal data - one for the private sector and another for public sector agencies. But this will change, following a public sector-wide review, says Hariz Baharudin.

Industry experts have urged people to stop sharing videos of a motorcyclist who was crushed and killed by a moving trailer on Monday, out of respect for his family. Such videos have not been shown to improve driving habits.

The plight of homeless people in Singapore moved Mr Abraham Yeo to seek them out and befriend them. Since July 2014, the co-founder of Homeless Hearts of Singapore and some 30 volunteers have gone out fortnightly to bring food to people sleeping rough and offer a listening ear.

Japanese advertising agency Dentsu will lay off 11 per cent of its employees in seven markets, including Singapore, as it seeks to restructure. This figure is reported to translate to about 1,400 jobs across the seven markets, or about 3 per cent of the total headcount of the international business.

With the Singapore Shooting Association focusing on Olympic events, its president Michael Vaz is not overly concerned about the team returning from the SEA Games with no golds for the first time since 1991. However, he wants them not just to qualify very well but also to shoot well in the finals.



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



South Korean social satire Parasite (above) and China's animation blockbuster Ne Zha are among 344 contenders in the race for a Best Movie Oscar next year. The nominations will be announced on Jan 13, with the ceremony set to take place on Feb 9.

WEB SPECIAL

Best ST interactive graphics in 2019

Explore some of the most interesting interactive graphics produced by The Straits Times – from an immersive guide to the Istana to a data-driven look at the colourful history of Singapore’s street names. str.sg/blurb113

VIDEO

Spurred on by $1 fengshui fee

A client once paid Mr Joey Yap just a dollar when he started out as a fengshui consultant. Mr Yap went on to found the world’s biggest fengshui institution. Today, he can command fees of up to RM1 million (S$330,000). str.sg/blurb114