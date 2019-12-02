WORLD

1 New wave of HK protests

Thousands of Hong Kongers marched yesterday in a new wave of protests aimed at keeping up the pressure on their demand for greater democracy. After a week of relative calm, violence returned to the streets after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, prompting police to respond with tear gas.

2 China slams UN rights chief

China has hit out at United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, accusing her of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong after she called on its leader Carrie Lam to investigate reports of excessive force by the city's police and prioritise dialogue to end the crisis.

3 PKR showdown looms

Malaysia's biggest ruling party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, will face the most pivotal week of its history amid an expected showdown between its president Anwar Ibrahim and deputy Azmin Ali at its national congress. Supporters loyal to Datuk Seri Azmin are reportedly planning a "parallel congress" in a battle of numbers.

4 Face-scan rule in China

People in China will now be required to have their faces scanned when registering a new phone as a notice issued by the country's information technology authority took effect yesterday.

5 Nato's moment of crisis

When the Nato summit takes place in London tomorrow, leaders will be feting the military alliance for having kept peace. But it is facing an existential crisis with two key leaders questioning the premise for its foundation, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 People still vital in AI push

Even as Singapore embarks on its push to use artificial intelligence technologies in education and healthcare, teachers and healthcare workers will not be replaced totally. The automated systems to mark English language assignments by 2022 will be applied only in limited areas.

7 New use for food waste

By using okara, an insoluble waste product from soya manufacturers, to feed microalgae in a fermenter, a protein food source can be grown. The new process from research done at the National Technological University also produces three times the commercial yield in a 48-hour period at a fraction of the cost.

8 Bursa impedes toll buyout

A contentious multibillion-dollar plan by Malaysia's Finance Ministry to wrest control of a clutch of highway toll operations is coming unstuck. Local bourse Bursa Malaysia has imposed prohibitive conditions on the major shareholders of the four toll concessions the government is proposing to acquire for RM6.2 billion (S$2 billion).

9 Netballers get fresh shot

Singapore's netballers set up another SEA Games final against arch-rivals Malaysia by beating Thailand 61-31 in Laguna, Philippines, yesterday. The 2015 champions will be keen to turn the tables after losing 65-41 in the Kuala Lumpur final two years ago and 54-49 in the preliminary round on Friday.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



10 U2's maiden concert here

Irish rock giants U2 held their maiden Singapore rock concert at the National Stadium on Saturday. The quartet played The Joshua Tree, their award-winning album released in 1987, from start to finish. Eddino Abdul Hadi reviews their debut concert here.

Local yo-yo community alive and swinging

Since 2009, a group of yo-yo enthusiasts meets at yo-yo store Spinworkx every Saturday to practise and share tricks such as "rock the baby", "walk the dog" and a host of other newfangled ones that have yet to be named. https://str.sg/blurb83

The Backend Show

What does it take to maintain The Golden Duck salted egg yolk potato chip empire? Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow takes you on a factory tour to learn how snacks go from ingredient to bag. She also discovers a mala life hack along the way. https://str.sg/blurb84