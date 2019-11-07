WORLD

1 'Dying' to live well

More than 25,000 people have participated in mass "living funeral" services at Hyowon Healing Centre in South Korea since it opened in 2012, hoping to improve their lives by simulating their deaths. Participants put on shrouds, take funeral portraits, pen their last testaments and lie in a closed coffin for around 10 minutes.

2 Climate emergency warning

More than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries have declared a climate emergency that could bring "untold suffering" if urgent action is not taken to conserve the biosphere. They suggested six steps that would lessen the worst effects of climate change.

3 China's key global role

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday that China has "great responsibilities" to help determine which path the world should embark on as the world lies at the crossroads of fragmentation and integration.



Virginia residents casting their votes at an elementary school on Tuesday. PHOTO: NYTIMES



WORLD

4 Democrats score in Virginia

Democrats gained control of both Houses of the Virginia General Assembly for the first time in a generation and claimed a narrow victory in the Kentucky governor's race, delivering a rebuke to United States President Donald Trump.

OPINION

5 The value of kindness

By healing division and promoting kindness, talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres not only improves the world in these troubled times, she is also more powerful and effective as a leader precisely because of her kindness, says Professor Arthur C. Brooks.

HOME

6 Victim was father-to-be

An Indian construction worker who was killed in a worksite accident on Monday was planning a visit home to see his wife. Mr Muthaiyan Velmurugan had recently found out that his wife was pregnant with their first child. He had been struck by falling material at a work site in Novena.

HOME

7 Politician not eligible for GE

The High Court yesterday rejected an application by opposition politician John Tan, who was fined $5,000 for contempt of court earlier this year, for a declaration that he is eligible to run in the upcoming general election. A person who is convicted of an offence and fined at least $2,000 may not stand for election.

BUSINESS

8 Strong demand for HDB flats

Demand for Housing Board resale flats remained strong in the third quarter thanks to recent policies, a report by OrangeTee & Tie said. But prices of flats under 10 years old and older ones at least 40 years old fell quarter on quarter, though at a slower pace compared with the same period last year.

SPORTS

9 New S'pore rugby coach

New national rugby head coach Simon Mannix believes Singapore can ride on the Asian boom created by the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan and reach new heights. The New Zealander was unveiled last night.

LIFE

10 Champion of Asian movies

Film distribution is a tough business in Singapore, but Clover Films has made it to its 10th anniversary this year. It has distributed hits such as army comedy Ah Boys To Men 2 as well as less mainstream works such as drama Ramen Teh.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

E-scooter footpath ban

Fewer food delivery riders were seen using e-scooters on footpaths when the ban kicked in on Tuesday. They share how the new rule has affected their livelihood. str.sg/blurb41

WEB SPECIAL

Copycat accusation

Qatar Airways chief Akbar Al Baker has accused Changi Airport Group of copying Qatar's ideas in the design of Changi's Jewel. This is not the first time Mr Al Baker has made controversial comments about his competitors. We look at five other instances. str.sg/blurb42