1 Search goes on in Japan

Tens of thousands of rescuers worked into the night to find survivors of Typhoon Hagibis, a powerful typhoon in Japan that has killed at least 56 people, but fresh rain threatens to hamper their efforts.

2 Technical recession avoided

Singapore has narrowly avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, according to official flash estimates yesterday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore also eased the Singdollar's rate of appreciation, which could help give a lift to the economy amid a global slowdown.

3 Expansion plan for JB port

Malaysia's Tanjung Pelepas port, in Johor Baru, is seeking an expansion plan to accommodate 30 million twenty-foot equivalent units by 2030, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said. The federal government is seeking to make the port a "major trans-shipment hub competing among the best in the world".

4 Syrian troops assist Kurds

Russia-backed Syrian forces yesterday deployed deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier to help fend off an assault by Turkey.

5 Fury at NBA risky for China

A tweet in support of Hong Kong anti-government protesters has dragged the National Basketball Association (NBA) into the US-China contest. Injuring Chinese national pride can be costly, as seen by the pullout of Chinese sponsors. But China also needs to be careful about overkill, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Last month, more than 300 personal mobility device riders and cyclists were caught riding in areas such as void decks, playgrounds and common corridors in 15 town councils. It was the first month of the ban which kicked in on Sept 1. The offenders were given warnings and not fined, as there is a two-month grace period. HOME B1

7 Beware of fake visa websites

Visa application sites masquerading as official websites have been duping travellers into paying marked-up prices or telling them their application was "denied" after they did not receive a visa. There have been nine complaints about visa application services since 2017, according to the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Real estate investment sales in Singapore more than doubled in the third quarter to $16.74 billion, from $6.7 billion in the previous quarter. Big-ticket office transactions, such as that of Duo Tower and Galleria for $1.58 billion, helped to drive up the numbers.

9 Rally call for Lions

Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida has urged his men to maintain their bright start to the World Cup qualifiers by learning and improving, as "if we don't even try, we have no chance". Singapore impressed by drawing with Yemen and beating Palestine at home before losing to a far-superior Saudi Arabia, and face a refreshed Uzbekistan side tonight at the National Stadium.

10 Conductor dies of dengue

Singaporean conductor Lin Ah Leck has died of dengue fever. He was 69. Lin, who spent decades as a music teacher, conductor and composer, died in hospital on Sunday.

VIDEO

Fun with claws

Sprouting up island-wide, claw machines are all the rage. Nine-year-old Ewan Ong has a skill for getting the most out of the machines. We grab the chance to get some tips from him. str.sg/blurb1

VIDEO

Modern Dayaks

In East Kalimantan, the Dayak people are primarily from the Kenyah tribe, well known for their extensive tattoos. While many have embraced an urban way of life, some still hold fast to timeless traditions. str.sg/blurb2