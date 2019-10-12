Hong Kong protesters are debating whether to dial down the violence and destructive tactics amid fears that they risk alienating more moderate supporters. The discussion comes as the battered financial centre braces itself for another weekend of tear gas and petrol bombs.

The High Court yesterday found three Workers' Party MPs liable in a case involving the misuse of millions of dollars of town council funds. Mr Low Thia Khiang, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Pritam Singh could now be liable for part of the $33.7 million in claims.

An Iranian oil tanker was hit by suspected missile strikes off the Saudi coast yesterday, the first Iranian vessel targeted since a spate of attacks in the Gulf that Washington has blamed on Teheran. The hull of the Sabiti was hit by two separate explosions, with Iran's Foreign Ministry hinting at Saudi Arabian involvement.

Malaysia expects its economy to grow slightly faster next year, at 4.8 per cent, thanks to more spending to fend off growing global headwinds. Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday revealed a wider shortfall between government revenue and expenditure at 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product for Budget 2020, abandoning a 3 per cent target.

China's state-owned enterprises are not the fangs and claws of the Chinese leviathan in the Western imagination. Reform is needed for a rebalancing of China's economy in favour of its true engines of growth - its private enterprises, says Professor Zheng Yongnian.

Singapore's competition watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore, has commenced investigations into the online food delivery and virtual kitchen sectors, following a shared kitchen operator's complaint that it had been shut out by Deliveroo and GrabFood.

A man who was allegedly speeding when his car ploughed into a taxi, causing an accident that killed a National University of Singapore student, has had his bail set at $5,000. Ng Li Ning, 22, is facing a dangerous driving charge. His pre-trial conference took place at the State Courts yesterday.

Consumers are holding back on buying big-ticket items, as retail sales fell for the seventh straight month in August. Pricey items such as cars took a hit, as well as furniture and household equipment.

After struggling for much of the year, swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is "back on top of the world" and still on course for next year's Tokyo Paralympics after a golden double at the World Para Swimming Championships in London last month. Her feat has clinched her The Straits Times Star of the Month award for September.

Actress Joanne Peh (above), who plays a madame who runs a brothel in the latest Toggle Originals drama series Last Madame, said she did not know beforehand that she had two sex scenes in the show. But she has no regrets about taking on the project, she said in an interview with The Straits Times.

