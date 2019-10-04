At least nine people were killed and more than 1,500 evacuated after Typhoon Mitag lashed South Korea with heavy rain and strong winds, with the authorities warning that the death toll was expected to rise. More than 1,000 homes were also damaged following the typhoon that led to flood warnings and triggered landslides.

The new Tuas Port will be the world's largest fully automated terminal when it is fully completed in 2040. It will be twice the size of Ang Mo Kio, and will also have almost double the cargo handling capacity recorded last year.

The United States' announcement that it is imposing tariffs on US$7.5 billion (S$10.4 billion) worth of European goods could prompt the European Union to retaliate, further weakening the global economy.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



A suicide bomber detonates explosives at a night market, just minutes before another bomb goes off a few metres away. Survivors of the blast then seek shelter at a nearby car showroom, but more explosions go off there. These scenarios were faced by police investigators (above) from Singapore and Brunei at a biennial exercise in the sultanate which ended yesterday.

Singapore Children's Society chief executive Alfred Tan has three questions Singaporeans should ask themselves this Children's Day. Can we do better to support children from low-income families, protect children from bullying and sexual abuse, and safeguard their rights?

Some parents may see mathematics as the only practice-based subject where an A* or full marks are within reach. As a result, tutors say these parents often find fault with "difficult" mathematics questions at the Primary School Leaving Examination.

An index published by Swiss business school IMD and the Singapore University of Technology and Design showed that Singapore has topped 102 cities as the smartest city in the world. Singapore is only one of two Asian cities to be in the top 10. Taipei is at No. 7.

Ride-hailing firms have taken the lion's share of investor money in South-east Asia's Internet economy in recent years, as many more aspiring unicorns wait in the wings. It is estimated that the region's Internet economy will exceed US$100 billion (S$138 billion) in gross merchandise value this year.

New Singapore Squash Rackets Association president Patrick Thio is hoping to introduce "void-deck squash" in older Housing Board blocks in a bid to revive the popularity of the sport.

South Korean boy band SuperM will make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, in what is seen as a coup for the popular host. She is betting on a ratings boost for her show, given that SuperM are seen as the next "lethal weapon" in the K-pop invasion of the US.

