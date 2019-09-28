Thousands of Hong Kong protesters rallied at the harbour side yesterday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality and setting the stage for a weekend of demonstrations leading up to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on world leaders to act on climate change, saying they owe young people a responsibility to do so. It is an issue the young are seized with, "and rightfully so, because it is about their futures during their lifetimes", he said yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, responding to statistics showing an 8 per cent fall year on year last month in Singapore's manufacturing output, said the Government is watching closely how the economy will pan out by the end of the year and is prepared to take action when needed.

Tensions over Taiwan have resurfaced and intensified in the last few years and mark the beginnings of a major strategic crisis, an Australian academic has said. This crisis could erupt suddenly, sparked by an inadvertent escalation, Professor Brendan Taylor said yesterday.

As the People's Republic of China marks its 70th anniversary, it should celebrate a remarkable but less noted achievement that predates 1949 - the Chinese people's success in overcoming the trauma of having to learn, unlearn and relearn the skills necessary for the making of a modern, successful nation, says Professor Wang Gungwu.

Blogger Leong Sze Hian has lost an appeal to make a counterclaim in a libel suit brought against him by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Leong had filed a defence and countersuit against PM Lee last year, arguing that Mr Lee's defamation suit against him is an abuse of the process of the court. But the Court of Appeal threw out Mr Leong's suit yesterday.

SingPost is refuting an allegation made by a student at the Singapore University of Technology and Design that the company had plagiarised his school project. Earlier in the week, SingPost had unveiled a prototype of a smart stamp and letterbox system.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung has urged financial institutions to use a new skills framework, which was launched yesterday, to develop their staff, even as the Government rolls out initiatives to develop talent in the finance industry.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Ilhan Fandi (above) has taken the first step towards following his brothers into professional football - the 16-year-old scored in his first two starts in the Singapore Premier League for the Young Lions. But his father Fandi Ahmad urges caution, saying he is not as mature as his brothers were at the same age, even if he is better with the ball.

A Land Imagined by film-maker Yeo Siew Hua will be Singapore's entry for the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category, previously known as the Best Foreign Language Film category. The movie, which stars Peter Yu, had won the top prize at the 71st Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland last year.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Over the past year, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg has risen from being a solitary protester to becoming a leading figure in an international fight against climate change. Here is more about the Swede.

Health Check

Health Check

We talk to Dr Munidasa Winslow, a psychiatrist and well-known addictions expert, as he debunks myths about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and gives tips on how to cope with the condition.