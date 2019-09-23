1 Chaos in HK mall

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the upscale New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong's Sha Tin district yesterday, as a peaceful gathering inside the mall turned chaotic, with protesters spraying oil and liquid soap onto the mall's floors and targeting shops believed to be pro-Beijing or pro-government.

A second vertical "kampung" will be built beside Yew Tee MRT station and completed in 2026. The new "kampung", which comes after the building of the first retirement village in Kampung Admiralty, will allow the elderly to live in a development with facilities such as a polyclinic and community club.

3 Rental flat criteria flexible

The Housing Board has become more flexible on the eligibility criteria for those wishing to rent its flats under the Public Rental Scheme. Instead of an income ceiling, there is an "income guideline" that says one can still apply for a rental flat even if one's monthly household income exceeds the $1,500 threshold.

4 Typhoon grounds flights

Powerful Typhoon Tapah was headed for Japan's main island of Honshu yesterday after lashing parts of the country's southern islands for the past two days with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries. Hundreds of domestic flights in Japan and neighbouring South Korea have been cancelled as a result of the typhoon.

5 Warfare without war

The recent attack on Saudi oil facilities highlights new threats to United States air supremacy in the Middle East as well as the difficulty of America turning its back on the region's politics, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Madam Ong Bee Eng, 65, is in a coma after her bicycle collided with an e-scooter in Bedok North. The collision with the 20-year-old rider on Saturday night caused her serious brain injury as well as fractures to her ribs and collar bone.

7 Ex-shopaholic goes green

A self-confessed former shopaholic, Madam Skye Yeo now buys only second-hand clothing and has not bought any for the past six months. For the 45-year-old, upcycling or reusing items is a way of life and she feels that recycling should be the last resort. She has even influenced her husband and twin sons with her passion for sustainable living.

8 Watsons transforms itself

Beauty, health and wellness retailer Watsons aims to keep consumers' loyalty by offering offline and online channels. Its latest move in Singapore is to provide customers with a click-and-collect express option when they buy products online, a process which, in effect, turns every physical store into a mini-warehouse.

The Singapore women's hockey team have been set a target to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, said Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas. The team won the Junior Asia Cup last week.

10 Dance music trio wow at F1

Swedish House Mafia had a crowd of 45,000 eating out of their hands at the Singapore Grand Prix 2019. The superstar dance music trio were performing in Asia for the first time since their return last year after a five-year break.

VIDEO

Lunch with Sumiko

From the Pastamania chain to farming barramundi, Andrew Kwan of Commonwealth Capital shares how he hothouses local food brands, over Lunch with Sumiko. https://str.sg/andrewkwan

VIDEO

Is that Spider-Man's wingman?

Actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the latest Spider-Man movie, joins ST film correspondent John Lui on a stroll to see if people can recognise him. https://str.sg/jacobbatalon