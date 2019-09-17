1 HK picks up the pieces

The situation in Hong Kong returned to normal yesterday, with businesses and underground train stations resuming operations a day after police fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who blocked roads and threw petrol bombs outside government headquarters.

2 Oil prices up after attacks

Oil prices rose by almost 20 per cent yesterday before giving up about half the gain later after strikes on the world's largest crude-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia took out some 5 per cent of global supplies. Experts said the attacks effectively wiped out the world's spare oil capacity.

3 Malware activity spikes

A malware called Emotet has been posing a multi-faceted threat to systems here. Between Jan 1 and June 30, Emotet activities in Singapore had increased by more than 300 per cent compared with the same period last year, a local cyber security firm found.

4 More Brexit talks coming

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed yesterday to ramp up talks on securing an elusive Brexit deal after a meeting in Luxembourg, amid claims that an agreement is in sight.

5 Balanced approach to fares

Commuters are bracing themselves for a fare hike of up to 7 per cent this year. Higher costs are driving rail operations into a loss. But how much of the cost should commuters really bear, asks senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

6 More seek help for disorder

More people diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as adults have been reaching out for help and support in recent years. To help them, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) organises focus group discussions, where they can learn from one another, share tips and provide emotional support.

A teenager who was 17 when he schemed with two friends to steal from prostitutes and then raped a 53-year-old victim was sentenced to seven years in jail and given 15 strokes of the cane yesterday. Mendel See Li Quan, who is now 19, is appealing.

Singapore has retained its position as the largest foreign exchange (FX) centre in the region and third-largest globally, after the United Kingdom and the United States. A survey of 53 central banks found that Singapore holds 7.6 per cent of the global share of FX trading.

9 Haze has not hit training

It is mostly business as usual for national athletes here despite the return of the haze and the Pollutant Standards Index entering the unhealthy range on some days. But some are preparing to make adjustments to training, such as moving indoors where feasible, if conditions worsen.

A night of live music, food and art exhibitions awaits visitors to the biannual event Art After Dark at Gillman Barracks. The one-night event is on Friday.

VIDEO

Caviar from Malaysia

Unlikely as it may seem, thousands of sturgeon are thriving at a facility in Tanjong Malim, about an hour's drive from Kuala Lumpur. And where there is sturgeon, there is usually caviar. https://str.sg/Tlur

VIDEO

Disciple of discipline

Find out what it takes to play for Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim as Singapore national player Hariss Harun gives us an insight into the life of a professional footballer. https://str.sg/hariss