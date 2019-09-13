WORLD

1 More protests coming

Hong Kong activists plan to combine pro-democracy protests with Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this weekend, targeting the airport and Mass Transit Railway shopping malls, among other places.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Fewer job openings in S'pore

There were fewer job openings in the first half of this year, according to the latest labour market data released by the Ministry of Manpower yesterday. But there was no spike in layoffs despite the economic slowdown, confirming that employers are retaining their existing workers despite headwinds.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 US delays China tariff hike

The trade war between the United States and China is showing signs of a slight detente ahead of next month's talks. US President Donald Trump has announced that he is delaying a tariff hike by two weeks as a gesture of goodwill, while China is also considering whether to allow renewed imports of certain American agricultural products.

WORLD

4 China imposes travel curbs

Beijing has imposed restrictions on travel by retired senior officials to "Five Eyes" countries for family reunions or sightseeing, ostensibly convinced that the intelligence-sharing alliance between the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand seeks to contain China.

OPINION

5 Past stymies S. Korea future

South Korea's attempts to create a more competitive economy have faltered due to its past. Seoul's brawl with arch-rival Japan is a prime example of how old baggage stymies progress, says journalist William Pesek.

HOME

6 PMD rider fined $3,500

Compliance executive Yeo Eng Koong, 53, fell backwards and fractured her skull after a rider on a personal mobility device almost collided into her. Tham Chee Boon, 36, was fined $3,500 on Wednesday for causing grievous hurt to Madam Yeo by riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner in Woodlands last year.

HOME

7 Key roles in urban planning

The Government will continue to lead urban planning efforts here to tackle issues such as climate change. But to build Singapore into a better, greener and more liveable city, it will also need help from urban planners and other stakeholders in the private sector, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

BUSINESS

8 $45m investment in training

Singtel will invest $45 million over the next three years in training programmes to help its 12,600 local employees stay ahead in the digital economy. It also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore to form a committee that will organise these training programmes.



Brian Moore (in white) coaching youth at the Singapore Cricket Club’s Dempsey Field yesterday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



SPORT

9 Not a shoo-in for All Blacks

Former England international Brian Moore does not buy the notion that two-time defending champions New Zealand are overwhelming favourites for the Rugby World Cup starting in Japan next week. Besides the All Blacks, South Africa, England, Wales and Australia are potential winners of "the most open World Cup", he told The Straits Times.

LIFE

10 Singer 'sorry' for pose

Sam Willows singer Benjamin Kheng apologised on Wednesday after drawing flak for posing in a magazine photo shoot as if he was aiming a gun at himself. In a Facebook post, he said the photo shoot had required him to portray Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, and added that suicide should not be glamorised.

