1 Lam slams foreign govts

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday said it was extremely inappropriate for foreign Parliaments to interfere in Hong Kong's internal affairs. During a weekend rally outside the United States Consulate, demonstrators called on the US Congress to regularly assess whether Hong Kong was sufficiently autonomous from China.

2 Higher grants for HDB flats

The new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, which streamlines two older grants, will give higher grant amounts to first-time HDB flat buyers, including for resale flats. Buyers will also get more flexibility to choose the size and location of their flat. The income ceiling for Housing Board flats has also been raised for the first time since 2015.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles yesterday morning in what is seen as a move to ramp up pressure on the United States and strengthen the North's bargaining position ahead of new talks.

4 Call to strengthen ties

Singapore and the Philippines should continue to strengthen ties and do more together, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday. Madam Halimah is on her first state visit to the Philippines as the two nations mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties.

5 Monetary policy limits

It is time central bankers told politicians that doubling down on monetary policies no longer works and it is doing more harm than good, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Tech for sustainable future

Singapore is looking to science and technology to overcome challenges such as climate change and overconsumption, and point the way to a sustainable future, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday at the Leaders in Science Forum.

Scientists at the National University of Singapore have developed a way to get more information from biopsies that are also less invasive. Their technology could lead to more comprehensive diagnoses that allow early treatment.

8 5G could be boon for telcos

Singapore is best placed of all South-east Asian countries to capitalise on the new revenue opportunities generated by fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology, according to an industry report. As a result, the revenue of Singapore telcos could increase by up to US$510 million (S$704 million) by 2025.

9 Schumi has secret therapy

Stricken seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher is set to be discharged from a Paris hospital today after undergoing cutting-edge stem-cell transfusion in secrecy. The winner of 91 grands prix suffered brain trauma after a skiing accident in late 2013.

10 Epik High to perform here

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High will be in Singapore for their first solo concert here on Saturday at The Coliseum in Hard Rock Hotel Singapore. They have been collaborating with various artists for their latest EP, Sleepless In.

Lunch with Sumiko

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, one of only three women ministers in the Cabinet, talks about politics, career and family - as well as that sex-in-small-space remark made three years ago. http://str.sg/jo-teo

Life as an overseas intern

Seven students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design were in Israel for a four-month internship as part of a tie-up with companies and universities there. We dropped by for a visit. http://str.sg/israel-interns

What it should have been

Our report yesterday headlined "FairPrice chief to helm NTUC Enterprise from Oct 1" stated that Mr Seah Kian Peng is Deputy Speaker of Parliament. He is a former deputy speaker.

We are sorry for the error.