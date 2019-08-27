1 HK cops defend actions

Hong Kong police said yesterday that they were forced to fire a warning shot to fend off "extremely violent" demonstrators, following another weekend of clashes at anti-government rallies.

"One officer fired a warning shot into the air,"assistant chief of police Mak Chin Ho told reporters. Six officers held up their revolvers as a precautionary measure.

2 Hopes of trade thaw

Trade talks between the United States and China seem on track to resume soon, bringing some relief to markets spooked by fresh tit-for-tat measures by both sides on Friday.

3 13 new hawker centres

The Government yesterday announced the building of 13 new social enterprise hawker centres (SEHCs) around Singapore and rental discounts for all stallholders in the new SEHCs as well as those in three existing ones. The first of the new SEHCs will open next year at the Bukit Canberra sport and community hub in Sembawang.

4 Trading palm oil for arms

Malaysia is in talks with at least six countries on the possibility of using palm oil to pay for arms. Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said yesterday that costs of acquiring defence equipment have been a big hurdle, but using palm oil to help pay for them could open new avenues to upgrade.

5 Slower growth in China

China's growth is falling, but do not expect its government to go for another big round of credit growth as has happened in the past. While other countries are in economic stimulus mode, Beijing is likely to use the US-China trade war and global slump as an opportunity to ease its economy into a more sustainable growth rate, says economist Chen Long.

6 Man breached Secrets Act

A Singapore Airlines pilot who shared a photograph of a dead maid in a WhatsApp group after it was sent to him by his paramedic girlfriend has been found guilty of two charges under the Official Secrets Act.

Almost 30 per cent of workplace injuries here over the past four years have been the result of slips, trips and falls, with more than 3,000 employees affected annually during that period.

The statistics were revealed by Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad at a forum on workplace safety in kitchens yesterday.

8 Shopee still top in region

E-commerce player Shopee has extended its lead over rival Lazada as the top Internet shopping platform in the region. According to a report by product comparison website iPrice, the next three most visited sites after Shopee and Lazada were all from Indonesia - Tokopedia, Bukalapak and Blibli.

9 Comeback after 4 injuries

Hougang United's Mahathir Azeman is not the kind of man to give up easily. After four anterior cruciate ligament injuries over the last four years, the midfielder is set to line up tonight against Albirex Niigata at the Jalan Besar Stadium. A win will lift the Cheetahs to the Singapore Premier League summit with three games left.

10 Local artists go big

Two large-scale installations by Singaporean artists Robert Zhao and Speak Cryptic will go on display from tomorrow for six months.

The works, funded by the Public Art Trust to the tune of $100,000 each, were shortlisted from 48 entries.

VIDEO

S'pore's oldest buildings

Check out our bicentennial video, called 200 Years Of Singapore: Oldest Buildings, which showcases structures and sites in Singapore said to be the oldest of their kind. http://str.sg/oldgold

VIDEO

Pro athlete's hoop dreams

Follow the journey of professional basketball player Wong Wei Long, as he talks about his life in Surabaya, Indonesia, where he played for the CLS Knights and helped them win their first championship. http://str.sg/WeiLong