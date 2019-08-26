Japan's Foreign Ministry has said that South Korean navy drills around Takeshima island group, which is called Dokdo in Korean, were unacceptable and demanded an end to the activities. South Korea's military yesterday launched a two-day maritime defence drill in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, amid worsening relations with Tokyo.

United States President Donald Trump, who announced higher tariffs on Chinese goods last week, raised the stakes yesterday, with the White House saying the President wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, as seven of the world's richest nations met in the French resort town of Biarritz.

3 Trilogy of medals for ST Run

Finishers at this year's The Straits Times Run will earn the first of a three-piece "jigsaw" medal. The other two pieces can be collected by completing a "virtual run" and next year's edition of the ST Run. When pieced together, the three will show Singapore's landscape, which is the backdrop for the run.

4 Block on terrorist content

Australia will block access to Internet domains hosting terrorist material during crisis events and will consider legislation to force digital platforms to improve the safety of their services. Australia and New Zealand have increased scrutiny of websites and social media companies in the wake of the Christchurch massacre in March.

5 Finding joy of learning

Will students at the Foundation level be unmotivated by broad scoring bands that reduce competitive scoring? Not at all, says Associate Professor Caroline Koh. Learning subjects at this level gives students a platform to regain self-esteem and build confidence to help them rediscover the joy of learning.

6 Stories from the graves

Mystery has always surrounded the overgrown cemetery consisting of around 200 old, abandoned tombs at the foot of a jogging path in Mount Faber. Now the history of three large graves there in Marang Road has come to light, revealing their links to the founder of a village that once stood there.

7 Marine safety sleuths

With the growth of the maritime sector, the small team of four marine safety investigators also hopes to increase its size. The team is responsible for looking into serious marine casualties involving Singapore-registered ships and foreign-registered vessels in Singapore waters.

United States President Donald Trump says he can order US businesses to leave China, but the more important question is whether they can pull out. At least in the short term, it is not feasible.

9 Shuttlers can win medals

Singapore is looking to Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min to turn badminton's fortunes around at the SEA Games in the Philippines. The duo, who had a fine run at the World Championships that ended yesterday, are tipped to win medals in the men's and women's singles categories to end a four-year drought.

Disney announced a whole slate of films and shows for its Disney+ streaming service, which will be priced lower than Netflix's cheapest plan in the United States. Launching in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov 12, Disney+ will eventually make its way to Singapore and the rest of the world, although the company has not specified when.

VIDEO

Lunch with Sumiko

Lawyer Philip Jeyaretnam talks to Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan about Singapore-trained lawyers, whether politics was an option for him, and writing. http://str.sg/lunchphilip

VIDEO

Losing her son to suicide

A mother shares how she felt after losing her 18-year-old son to suicide, and offers guidance to young people and parents who might be going through something similar. http://str.sg/maychng