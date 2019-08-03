1 HK civil servants protest

In a rare show of dissent, thousands of civil servants filled Chater Garden in the heart of Hong Kong's business district last night to protest against the handling of a contentious extradition Bill. Hundreds of medical professionals also gathered earlier yesterday evening at the nearby Edinburgh Place at the waterfront to show their support for protesters, said one of the organisers Lau Hoi Man.

2 Trump declares new tariffs

The trade war that has been battering the world economy for 16 months deepened yesterday after United States President Donald Trump announced a new set of tariffs on China, while Beijing swiftly vowed to retaliate.

3 Cabby jailed for 8 weeks

Taxi driver Yap Kok Hua, whose negligence in making a discretionary right turn at a signalised junction in Clementi Road resulted in the death of a National University of Singapore student, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail. He was also banned from driving for five years yesterday.

North Korea yesterday fired missiles for the third time in over a week, with analysts saying the spate of launches appeared designed to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop their planned military exercises and coerce them over the stalled denuclearisation talks.

"Brownface" is no joke but a distasteful depiction of darker-skinned people that must be frowned upon, says Professor Lim Sun Sun of the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

6 Doc overprescribed drugs

Dr Chia Kiat Swan, 64, a general practitioner at Vernon Clinic & Surgery, has been slapped with a $15,000 fine and a 16-month suspension by the Singapore Medical Council. He had prescribed "excessive" dosages of benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that includes tranquillisers, sedatives and sleeping pills.

7 Body cams on conductors

Since January, SMRT's bus route controllers, who act as bus conductors and verify that people have paid their fares, have been armed with body cameras. But some commuters have expressed concerns over privacy issues and the use of these cameras for data collection.

8 PMI contracts again

Singapore's manufacturing sentiment remained gloomy in July as global trade risks simmer. The Purchasing Managers' Index saw its third straight month of contraction amid muted activity among manufacturers.

9 Unusual sports in limelight

Underwater hockey players, who don snorkels and use sticks to push a puck across the swimming pool floor, will get their chance to showcase their sport at the year-end SEA Games in the Philippines, as will those who dabble in other little-known disciplines such as kurash and sambo.

10 Starter Lab opens here

Bali's famous Starter Lab bakery - known for its American-style sourdough bread - opens its first overseas outpost here in Havelock Road on Monday. The bakery's founder, Filipino-American baker Emerson Manibo, is the baking consultant for the 1,400 sq ft Starter Lab here, which seats 35 diners.

