WORLD

1 Call for more HK protests

Protesters in Hong Kong demanding the full withdrawal of the currently suspended extradition Bill have called for further action this weekend and next as tensions continue to simmer. A rally on July 21 aims to pressure the government to respond to people's demands, particularly calls for an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Growth slumps in Q2

Singapore's economic growth slowed to 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, according to flash estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said a full-year recession is not on the cards at this point, but analysts warned of a deeper technical recession.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 New path for poly students

Polytechnic students will not only get a place in a local university, but also be assured of a job under a new "through-train" programme. These students will also graduate from university up to a year earlier than their peers. This is the first such programme here that gives full-time diploma students a guaranteed route to a degree.

WORLD

4 Terrorist renounces ISIS

Mohammad Hassan Saynudin, a Singaporean terrorist serving an 18-year jail term in Indonesia, has expressed remorse, cancelled his pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology and promised not to carry out any act of violence in a video doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

OPINION

5 Geopolitical flux and S'pore

From British Empire days to becoming independent and through the Cold War, Singapore has always had to be attuned to big power plays. Openness to geopolitical flux is part of Singapore's DNA, says Associate Professor Simon Tay.



Participants competing in an obstacle course at an event at the opening of the community centre yesterday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



HOME

6 Revamped CC opens

The former Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre (CC), which has been in operation for almost 50 years, is now known as imPAct@Hong Lim Green after a revamp. The new community centre, which was officially opened yesterday, will focus on sports and fitness, personal development and corporate social responsibility.

HOME

7 Planning better for the end

A new 97-page report by the Institute of Policy Studies recommended a robust national plan to prepare people for their final days. It found that on matters of end-of-life care, Singaporeans leave things to the last minute.

BUSINESS

8 TPG vows to improve service

TPG Telecom said it will improve its network service ahead of its commercial launch, after a study showed that the telco's download speeds and network coverage to be lagging behind rivals Singtel, StarHub and M1. TPG started its free 12-month service trial last December, and is expected to launch commercial services later this year.

SPORT

9 Kiwis take on cricket giants

Back the underdog Black Caps tomorrow, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath tells fans, as overachievers New Zealand try to fill a missing space in their sporting cabinet when they take on favourites and hosts England in the Cricket World Cup final.

LIFE D9

10 Director writing new book

Sandi Tan, the Singapore-born director behind the acclaimed film Shirkers, has disclosed that she is working on a new book titled Lurkers. This will be her second novel, after The Black Isle (2012), a historical horror story.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

The Backend Show

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow visits the Night Safari to speak to zookeepers and understand the intricacies of zoological park design. She also solves an old mystery from her past. http://str.sg/backend3

PODCAST

Game of Two Halves

We talk about women who have made waves in sports recently, such as US football team skipper Megan Rapinoe, and what it will take for a female athlete to become as big a global star as Cristiano Ronaldo. http://str.sg/2Halves42