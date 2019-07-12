WORLD

1 Floods hit China

The heaviest average rainfall to lash a swathe of southern and eastern China in more than half a century brought torrential rain and floods, destroying houses, damaging crops and forcing the evacuation of nearly 80,000 people, state media said.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 SGX delisting rules change

The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange announced two changes to rules on how firms can voluntarily delist. The changes, which take immediate effect, ensure that not only do the minority shareholders have a key say in whether a company gets delisted, but they will also not be shortchanged in terms of the price that is offered to them.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Murder charges dropped

Three men, part of a group of seven people charged with the murder of a man at Orchard Towers on July 2, were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal. The other four are still facing a murder charge each for their part in the death of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31.

WORLD

4 Global rescue of animals

Law enforcers worldwide carried out almost 2,000 seizures, including live plants and animals, half a tonne of ivory and more than 70 truckloads of timber, Interpol said, announcing the results of a major operation against wildlife traffickers. The campaign saw 21 people arrested in Spain and three others in Uruguay.

OPINION

5 Asia eyes US moves on Iran

Asia is watching as the United States has Iran in its cross hairs. But sanctions, not war, should be the preferred option, says Derwin Pereira. Meanwhile, considerations over Russia and China should also hold the US in check.

HOME

6 Massage, not slamming: Ler

Ler Teck Siang, a Singaporean doctor accused of injecting illegal drugs into abusers for a fee, said in court that he had provided massage and not "slamming" services to a former drug addict before the two were arrested by narcotics officers. "Slamming" is slang for the administering of illegal drugs via injection.

HOME

7 Physical licence on request

Traffic Police said, in response to queries about plans to stop issuing physical driving licences by default, that motorists who need to drive overseas can still request such licences, which will be mailed to them.

BUSINESS

8 Hyflux, Utico work on deal

Hyflux and its potential white knight Utico are "progressing" towards a $400 million binding deal. The United Arab Emirates utility firm is looking to take an 88 per cent stake in the water treatment company with an investment of $300 million as equity and a $100 million shareholder loan.

SPORT



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



9 New-look netball team

Veteran netballer Charmaine Soh (above) will captain Singapore for the first time on the international stage when the relatively inexperienced team take on Barbados in their opening Netball World Cup game in Liverpool today.

LIFE

10 Highest-paid entertainer

Pop star Taylor Swift was named the world's highest-paid entertainer in the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list announced on Wednesday. Swift, hot off her 2018 Reputation tour and album, earned an estimated US$185 million (S$251 million).

