1 Tornado hits Liaoning

Six people were killed and 190 injured after a tornado swept through the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning on Wednesday, amid a series of "extreme" weather events that forecasters have linked to climate change.

2 Key focus on workers

Fifty years after the labour movement took on a more collaborative approach to working with the Government and employers, the focus on workers remains central to its mission. Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the labour movement will engage workers to identify the best solutions amid a fast-changing world.

The world is seeing a weakening of public trust towards institutions, and when trust is weakened, the system and institutions can no longer serve people well, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said at an annual dinner for the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine on Wednesday.

4 Dispute over July 4 events

US President Donald Trump promised "the show of a lifetime" during Independence Day celebrations, but critics say he hijacked the non-partisan event as he seeks re-election.

5 Inside the Uighur camps

Western media reports vilify Uighur re-education centres as concentration camps, but it is hard to fault China for wanting to rehabilitate the Uighurs if their ideology is anathema to the Chinese state and hostile to other communities, says associate editor Ravi Velloor after a visit to these centres.

6 Pilot scheme for caregivers

Tan Tock Seng Hospital is launching a programme to help caregivers cope better with the role emotionally. It will be rolling out a screening tool that will assess caregiver mastery - how in control the caregiver feels of his life situation - and other variables to identify those at risk of poor health outcomes. Two training courses will also be available to caregivers.

7 Man explains murder

A former property agent on trial for a double murder told a state psychiatrist that he had decided to murder his pregnant wife minutes into choking her with a towel to "shut her up". He then strangled his young daughter as she sat on his lap and cried.

The Hong Kong dollar has surged to a two-year high as companies hoard cash to pay for dividends and large share sales lock up funds. The currency rose as much as 0.19 per cent to 7.7827 versus the greenback yesterday.

9 Lampard to guide Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has turned to a fan favourite rather than an experienced hand to replace Maurizio Sarri and lead the club into a new era. Frank Lampard, who signed a three-year deal yesterday, is the Premier League side's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals during his 13-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

10 Stars deny divorce rumours

Chinese actress Angelababy and actor Huang Xiaoming have refuted rumours that their four-year marriage is on the rocks, after talk heated up on social media platform Weibo from Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first son in 2017.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

We discuss the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars, and talk about running club Runninghour, which aims to help keep people with special needs active. http://str.sg/hangout71

VIDEO

Youth take NDP centre stage

More than 2,300 young people and children will be featured in this year's National Day Parade - in line with the theme Our Singapore, which calls on Singaporeans to be pioneers of the future. http://str.sg/ndp-youth