WORLD

1 Call to end protests in HK

Ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, has called for an end to protests in the territory as hundreds of demonstrators kept up pressure on the government to give in to their demands, including the full scrapping of the controversial extradition Bill.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 New office for tech matters

A new government office, the Digital Industry Singapore, will encourage public-private partnerships to help companies digitise and keep up with technology. The office will be the "first stop" for firms in seeking help on digital industry-related matters.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Developing new medicines

A national centre for drug development will work with research institutes, hospitals, universities and companies to transform discoveries into new medicines. The Experimental Drug Development Centre, which was opened yesterday, covers four floors of a building in the biomedical centre Biopolis.

WORLD

4 US action against Iran

United States President Donald Trump said yesterday he was "not talking boots on the ground" should military action be necessary against Iran, and said any conflict would not last long.

OPINION

5 Values begin at home

Universities are stepping up to deal better with sex offences on campus. But a recent survey highlights gender differences on what constitutes such offences. Families need to rethink what children are picking up about gender values, says education correspondent Amelia Teng (below).

HOME

6 Warning on 'health cures'

Beware of health products from unknown suppliers that tout instant cures or are being offered at unusually low prices, the Health Sciences Authority warned. Since 2012, more than 100 people in Singapore have been harmed by such illegal products, with more than 50 needing to be hospitalised; four have also died.

HOME

7 Stiff sentence needed: DPP

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue called for a jail term of at least four years and eight months and a penalty of $23,400 for former Ang Mo Kio Town Council general manager Wong Chee Meng, who pleaded guilty to corruption in March. Wong took more than $86,000 in bribes from the director of two companies bidding for town council contracts.

BUSINESS

8 Robots to wipe out 20m jobs

Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs will be lost globally to robots by 2030, according to a new study. However, Singapore looks to be well positioned to benefit from this new generation of robotics, as it has a modern infrastructure, a supportive regulatory framework and a strong investment environment.





PHOTO: ASIA FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP/

FACEBOOK



SPORT

9 Muay thai titles at stake

Two muay thai national champions will be crowned during the Singapore Fighting Championship's SFC 7 event on Saturday. Wynn Neo (far right) will face Vincent Chew in the World Boxing Council featherweight (up to 57kg) bout, while Brandon Ng and Andre Seah will be fighting for the welterweight (up to 66kg) national title.

LIFE

10 Summer of love on Netflix

After stand-up comedy, Netflix is resuscitating another genre that has been lying fallow in Hollywood - romantic comedies. Last year, it bet big on romance, releasing a slate of original rom-coms and dramas. It revealed that 80 million Netflix accounts watched one or more of these titles - more than half its subscriber base.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Trial by fire

It took around 120 firefighters about six hours to extinguish a massive fire at a Jalan Buroh liquefied petroleum gas facility last week. Nine officers who fought the blaze recount the incident. http://str.sg/buroh-blaze

VIDEO

Spotting a fake passport

Between 2016 and last year, an average of 85 counterfeit and tampered passports were detected each year. Here's an exclusive look at how Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers are trained to spot forged passports. http://str.sg/spotfake