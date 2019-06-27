WORLD
Ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, has called for an end to protests in the territory as hundreds of demonstrators kept up pressure on the government to give in to their demands, including the full scrapping of the controversial extradition Bill.
TOP OF THE NEWS
A new government office, the Digital Industry Singapore, will encourage public-private partnerships to help companies digitise and keep up with technology. The office will be the "first stop" for firms in seeking help on digital industry-related matters.
A national centre for drug development will work with research institutes, hospitals, universities and companies to transform discoveries into new medicines. The Experimental Drug Development Centre, which was opened yesterday, covers four floors of a building in the biomedical centre Biopolis.
WORLD
United States President Donald Trump said yesterday he was "not talking boots on the ground" should military action be necessary against Iran, and said any conflict would not last long.
OPINION
Universities are stepping up to deal better with sex offences on campus. But a recent survey highlights gender differences on what constitutes such offences. Families need to rethink what children are picking up about gender values, says education correspondent Amelia Teng (below).
HOME
Beware of health products from unknown suppliers that tout instant cures or are being offered at unusually low prices, the Health Sciences Authority warned. Since 2012, more than 100 people in Singapore have been harmed by such illegal products, with more than 50 needing to be hospitalised; four have also died.
HOME
Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue called for a jail term of at least four years and eight months and a penalty of $23,400 for former Ang Mo Kio Town Council general manager Wong Chee Meng, who pleaded guilty to corruption in March. Wong took more than $86,000 in bribes from the director of two companies bidding for town council contracts.
BUSINESS
Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs will be lost globally to robots by 2030, according to a new study. However, Singapore looks to be well positioned to benefit from this new generation of robotics, as it has a modern infrastructure, a supportive regulatory framework and a strong investment environment.
SPORT
Two muay thai national champions will be crowned during the Singapore Fighting Championship's SFC 7 event on Saturday. Wynn Neo (far right) will face Vincent Chew in the World Boxing Council featherweight (up to 57kg) bout, while Brandon Ng and Andre Seah will be fighting for the welterweight (up to 66kg) national title.
LIFE
After stand-up comedy, Netflix is resuscitating another genre that has been lying fallow in Hollywood - romantic comedies. Last year, it bet big on romance, releasing a slate of original rom-coms and dramas. It revealed that 80 million Netflix accounts watched one or more of these titles - more than half its subscriber base.
STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL
Trial by fire
It took around 120 firefighters about six hours to extinguish a massive fire at a Jalan Buroh liquefied petroleum gas facility last week. Nine officers who fought the blaze recount the incident. http://str.sg/buroh-blaze
Spotting a fake passport
Between 2016 and last year, an average of 85 counterfeit and tampered passports were detected each year. Here's an exclusive look at how Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers are trained to spot forged passports. http://str.sg/spotfake