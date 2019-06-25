More than 100 people blocked Revenue Tower, a Hong Kong government building, yesterday in protest against proposed legislation allowing extraditions to mainland China that they want scrapped.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in an interview with Nikkei Asian Review, said the trade tensions between the United States and China are not likely to lead to a global financial crisis, but could cause a split in the structure of the global economy in the long term.

Union Gas Holdings will be assessing and "monitoring the impact of disruption" to its supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders after a massive fire last Friday at a facility of one of its suppliers. Its retail LPG business services more than 140,000 households. One person died and two others were hurt in the blaze which involved hundreds of LPG cylinders.

United States President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this weekend after an exchange of letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boosted hopes for talks aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

As great power dynamics change, so too the way we define geographic regions of the world, says Institute of South Asian Studies director C. Raja Mohan.

Young people are held back from showing kindness in public because of a fear of being embarrassed, even though they aspire to contribute in positive ways to the community, according to the latest Graciousness Survey. Older people were more likely to cite not knowing how to give help as a reason for not volunteering it.

With stricter rules going into effect in March last year, the number of illegal massage establishments detected last year fell by 36 per cent to 188 from 2016. Police figures also showed that the number of licensed massage parlours dipped by 8 per cent to 1,099 last year.

Bitcoin surged above the US$11,000 mark for the first time in 16 months. This comes after Facebook's recent announcement that it seeks to launch its own digital currency called Libra by next year.

An Asean World Cup in 2034 would be a boost on numerous fronts, such as tourism, but a number of issues need to be tackled before a successful proposal can be put forward, say experts. They include improving transport infrastructure and tackling potential rival bids from the likes of China and Australia.

The inaugural Baba Nyonya Literary Festival, organised by The Peranakan Association Singapore, will be held at The Peranakan Gallery on July 21 and 22. It will feature works related to Peranakan culture, from fiction and biographies to cookbooks.

Johor's murky waters

Reports of contamination have sparked concerns over the quality of water in the Johor River, from which Singapore gets some of its raw water. We find out what contributes to the pollution. http://str.sg/murky-waters

Top tipples in Tokyo

From a hip, new multi-concept watering hole in Shibuya to the Ginza stalwarts, Tokyo is home to a dizzying array of cocktail bars. We take a look at some of the top spots and their signature drinks. http://str.sg/tipples