WORLD

1 Sichuan quakes kill 12

At least 12 people have died after two strong earthquakes hit China's south-western province of Sichuan on Monday, state media said. More than 100 people were injured in the quakes, which were felt in regional cities such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Maintaining charity focus

Charities that carry out non-charitable activities, such as setting up business subsidiaries, will get "guidance" from the Commissioner of Charities. In its annual report, the Commissioner said it is essential that "these activities do not undermine the charity's focus and distract it from its exclusively charitable purposes".

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Azmin points finger at rivals

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali - for the first time - openly accused party insiders yesterday of masterminding the release of the gay sex video in which he allegedly appears, a move set to stoke tensions within Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

WORLD

4 China revs up 5G drive

China has thrown down the gauntlet on national 5G development, committing to spending handsomely to stay ahead in the technological race. Beijing has tasked its three major telcos with each providing 5G in at least 40 cities by year end.

OPINION

5 Why inequality matters

Inequality has pernicious effects, worsening poverty and other social ills. It also corrodes society's ability to generate wealth, a point important to free-market advocates, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 NUS, NTU top Asian unis

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have tied for first place in Asia in an annual global ranking of universities. NTU moved up one position to join NUS, which retained its rank from last year. NUS was also placed 11th in the world.

HOME

7 Key role for engineering

Engineering will play an important role in the next phase of Singapore's development, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, who encouraged more young people to be engineers or scientists. Singapore offers some of the best facilities and support for big companies and start-ups, he added at the launch of an exhibition on engineering.

BUSINESS

8 Facebook eyes e-currency

Facebook yesterday revealed plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra. However, it may face opposition from privacy advocates, consumer groups, regulators and lawmakers.

SPORT

9 Races for amateur cyclists

Amateur cyclists are giving the thumbs up to the Singapore Cycling Federation's launch of "community-adopted" rides, which are supported by clubs through donations. The first of five races in the SCF Challenge Series was held on Sunday.



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



LIFE

10 Salonga in local musical

Filipino singer Lea Salonga (above) will play a comedic but sinister seller of ghoulish meat pies in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street. The Stephen Sondheim musical runs here from Nov 28 to Dec 8 at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

New ERP system

Motorists will get a new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) reader for their vehicles from next year, in preparation for the roll-out of the next generation of the ERP system. Here are five things you need to know. http://str.sg/erp2020

VIDEO

An archer and her bow

National archer Contessa Loh, a junior bronze winner at the World Archery Indoor Championships in 2012, considers her equipment an extension of herself. She explains the different parts of a compound bow. http://str.sg/loh