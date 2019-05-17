Seven people were killed yesterday morning when the roof of a Shanghai commercial building caved in on construction workers who were renovating it. Rescuers managed to pull out 21 survivors who were trapped beneath the rubble and rush them to hospital.

2 China slams US blacklisting

China has slammed the United States for putting tech giant Huawei on an export blacklist, vowing to take "all necessary measures" to protect the legal rights of Chinese firms. The latest twist in the US-China trade war not only indicates that hopes of a trade deal are evaporating, but that the roll-out of 5G networks worldwide could be delayed.

3 Abuse of public servants

Six men appeared in court yesterday for separate incidents of alleged abuse of public servants. The offences ranged from assault to verbal abuse and causing annoyance. Bail was set for each of them, and they will be back in court later this month or next month.

4 Police probe teen suicide

The Malaysian authorities are investigating the case of a 16-year-old girl in Sarawak who is believed to have killed herself on Tuesday after asking her social media followers to vote on whether she should live or die.

Chinese resistance to American demands in trade talks provides the US a handy bogeyman. Consider the possibilities if Beijing gave in to US terms. Washington may face an even stronger rival, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Whatever else technology can do, it is unlikely to replace teachers, as teaching is a highly personalised, values-transmission process, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. But technology can help teachers, for instance, through computer systems that pinpoint what help individual students need.

7 HDB puts EC site up for sale

An executive condominium site in Canberra Link has been put up for sale by public tender. The Housing Board said that the 16,690 sq m site could potentially house 385 residential units. Executive condominiums are built by private developers and come with the same amenities as private condos.

8 PUB rejects Utico request

National water agency PUB rejected a last-minute request by potential Hyflux white knight Utico to delay the agency's takeover of the Tuaspring desalination plant tomorrow. Utico said a delay would give them time to rectify the faults, but PUB said the announcements had been made before.

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) won a sixth straight A Division rugby title the hard way. They had key player Elroy Jahja-Loo sent off in the second half of the final yesterday and then trailed Raffles Institution 7-8, but dug deep to score a converted try to win 14-8.

10 Uproar over Seungri case

Upset that a judge on Tuesday did not approve an application for an arrest warrant for former BigBang singer Seungri, netizens have petitioned for the judge's removal.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

We discuss the results of a recent survey of 19-year-olds, where they were asked for their views on issues such as Singapore's 377A legislation, education streaming and career expectations. http://str.sg/hangout64

VIDEO

Help for young caregivers

Ms Melissa Chan's father was diagnosed with young-onset dementia when she was 14. She was his caregiver for 10 years and later founded social enterprise Project We Forgot to help other young ones. http://str.sg/caregiver