Japan's mainland was hit yesterday by a powerful typhoon that brought transport chaos and prompted warnings of landslides and floods. Dozens of people in Japan's outlying islands had minor injuries due to Typhoon Trami.

The death toll from a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia's island of Sulawesi climbed to over 1,200 yesterday as more bodies were found. Meanwhile, rescuers were rushing to free victims still trapped under rubble two days after the disaster as President Joko Widodo called for patience.