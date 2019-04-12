1 Abortion ban overturned

South Korea's Constitutional Court yesterday overturned a ban on abortion that has stood for more than 65 years, saying in a landmark ruling that current law unconstitutionally curbs women's rights. The court also said a law making doctors liable to criminal charges for abortions done with the woman's consent was unconstitutional.

2 Changi shows off its Jewel

Jewel Changi Airport opened for preview from yesterday to April 16. About 500,000 people who had signed up for free preview tickets are expected to tour the $1.7 billion, 10-storey complex, which has more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets.

3 Firefly tests Seletar

Malaysian carrier Firefly landed for the first time at Seletar Airport yesterday, staying on the ground for about an hour before departing around 12.30pm. The flight was the first of several test flights that will be done ahead of the airline starting commercial flights to Seletar Airport on April 21.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a telling blow to those imposing sanctions by ensuring its economy is more self-reliant, state media Korean Central News Agency said yesterday. It was the first time Mr Kim stated North Korea's position on the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi that collapsed in February.

5 Breeding defensive care

Defensive medicine corrodes trust. Doctors resort to this when the operating environment gets uncertain and punitive, such as when standards of care become unclear, says Dr Wong Chiang Yin.

6 Jailed for illegal fireworks

Chemical surveyor Jeevan Arjoon, 29, was jailed for three weeks and fined $5,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of letting off fireworks in Yishun last November and giving false information to a police officer. Jeevan had named another man as the culprit when he was questioned by the police about the incident.

7 Doc denies exploiting status

Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee has denied using her celebrity status to attract investment for her skincare brand. Dr Lee, who is being sued by a movie producer seeking a refund of her investment, said in court yesterday that "it is always about the product".

8 Not making it on HK bourse

More small-cap Singapore firms have had their listing applications rejected by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the past six months amid a more ruthless vetting process, raising suggestions that the companies do not have a compelling enough story for the bourse operator to want them.

9 Fight for WBC Asia titles

Two Singaporean boxers will be vying for WBC Asia titles in the co-main events at The Ring Fighting Championships VI tonight. Hamzah Farouk will defend his continental super featherweight title against Paiboon Lorkham, while Alexandrew David will take on Abdelelah Karroum for the vacant silver interim super welterweight title.

10 Fan Bingbing still in action

The top producers in China may not be ready to employ Fan Bingbing, who has been embroiled in a tax-evasion scandal, but Hollywood is reportedly throwing a lifeline, with the actress making a comeback in action film 355.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

We talk about the preview of Jewel Changi Airport, the super fungus Candida auris and the extreme things people do to avoid spoilers for shows such as Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones. http://str.sg/hangout59

WEB SPECIAL

Animal escapees

A bull escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday. While instances of animals going on the run may be rare here, we take a look at other animal escapees that have made the news. http://str.sg/loosecritters