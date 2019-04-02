10 must-reads for today

Women posing with a newspaper page showing the unveiling of the name of the new era after a scramble to secure a copy in Tokyo yesterday.
Women posing with a newspaper page showing the unveiling of the name of the new era after a scramble to secure a copy in Tokyo yesterday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

A new imperial era named Reiwa (auspicious harmony) is set to begin in Japan on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds his father, Emperor Akihito, as Japan's 126th monarch. The royal handover will draw the curtains on the Heisei (achieving peace) era that began on Jan 8, 1989.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was tabled in Parliament yesterday to boost Singapore's fight against fake news. Those who spread false statements online with malicious intent to harm public interest could face jail terms.

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2019, with the headline '10 must-reads for today'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content