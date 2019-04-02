A new imperial era named Reiwa (auspicious harmony) is set to begin in Japan on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds his father, Emperor Akihito, as Japan's 126th monarch. The royal handover will draw the curtains on the Heisei (achieving peace) era that began on Jan 8, 1989.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was tabled in Parliament yesterday to boost Singapore's fight against fake news. Those who spread false statements online with malicious intent to harm public interest could face jail terms.