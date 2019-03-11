North Koreans yesterday voted in an election for the rubber-stamp legislature for which the winner was a foregone conclusion. Leader Kim Jong Un’s ruling Workers’ Party wields an iron grip on the country and the process was largely a formality, with each ballot paper listing only one approved name.

The 24km route march Singapore Armed Forces army recruits go on before graduating was cut to 12km for the latest batch, some of whom had enlisted in January. It was among several activities impacted by a two-week timeout that was called after the death in January of an operationally ready national serviceman.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday there is no reason why Singapore will not succeed in eradicating the stigmatisation of students in secondary school, given its success in doing so in primary schools. But Mr Ong added that society must also play its part.

An attack by insurgents in Myanmar's Rakhine state left nine policemen dead, heightening tensions in a state riven by ethnic and religious conflict. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

Despite Prime Minister Theresa May's hopes, it is likely that the British Parliament will not be able to agree on the terms for Brexit. This results in the odd scenario of Britain's future lying in the hands of the Europeans, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

The Catholic Church in Singapore is putting in place additional safeguards in the light of revelations about sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests in Australia and other countries. Archbishop William Goh has appointed a non-cleric to head the Professional Standards Office, which deals with any allegations of sexual abuse.

The Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan has elected new leadership, with its incoming president revealing that it has raised $1.4 million from members to fund its court dispute with Ngee Ann Kongsi.

For all the hype about adopting artificial intelligence, surveys show that many companies which claim to use it have done nothing of the kind.

China is unlikely to sweep all the table tennis gold medals for a fourth straight Olympics in Tokyo next year, South Korea's 2004 men's singles champion Ryu Seung-min said at the inaugural Step South-east Asia Youth Sport Leaders Camp. He singled out Japanese teen Tomokazu Harimoto as one to watch.

Actress-producer Pamela Adlon from the FX series Better Things had to pick up the pieces and keep the series going after her writing and producing partner Louis C.K. was cut by the network following a sexual misconduct scandal.

