South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered his government to put up a concerted fight on smog as much of the country is blanketed by hazardous levels of cancer-causing particles. In Seoul, the hourly average level of the particles yesterday was more than twice that deemed to be "very bad".

The Ministry of Education will start full subject-based banding in about 25 schools next year, and apply it to all secondary schools in 2024, as it moves away from streaming in secondary schools. Students will instead take subjects, at a higher or lower level, based on their strengths.