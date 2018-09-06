1 Jebi leaves its mark

Japan began yesterday to clean up after Typhoon Jebi killed 11 people, injured hundreds and stranded thousands at a flooded airport. About 3,000 tourists were stuck overnight at Kansai Airport in western Japan when the storm caused a tanker to slam into a bridge connecting the mainland of Osaka to the reclaimed land on which the airport was built.

2 Deal to defer HSR project

Malaysia and Singapore have signed an agreement to defer the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project for about two years. This means the HSR express service will now take four years longer than originally planned to start rolling.

The announcement last week that Indonesia plans to throw its hat in the ring to host the 2032 Olympics was a masterstroke by President Joko Widodo, likely designed to take the euphoria from the Asian Games into the upcoming election season. Many noted the Asiad helped Mr Joko bolster his credibility among young people, particularly with his cameo at the opening ceremony.

4 India to pursue RCEP talks

India will continue with negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and is satisfied with the latest round of talks, where it has made significant gains, according to top officials.

5 Why the Asiad matters

The Asian Games are not just a mammoth multi-sports event which beckons athletes from a variety of backgrounds. It also remains the greatest showcase for Asian athletes, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

6 Drop in dorm offences

The number of offenders caught flouting the housing rules for foreign workers has fallen over the past three years, but a close watch is being kept on private residential premises, where most violations have been found.

7 Many likes for insurance ad

NTUC Income's commercial on the "worst parents in the world" has touched netizens, thanks to a heartwarming twist.

8 Firms sign up for CorpPass

Almost all business entities which need to transact with the Government have signed up for the Singapore Corporate Access system, which has replaced other log-in options.

Anastasija Sevastova did not expect much from her tennis tour comeback, but now calls it "an amazing journey these three, four years" after shocking US Open title holder Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3 in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

10 19 local artists at photo fest

The Singapore International Photography Festival, which will be held from today to Dec 9, is presenting its biggest edition so far with 11 exhibitions. It features a record number of 19 local artists, including photographer Nguan, known for his pastel dreamscapes of Singapore.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Fandi's challenge

Ahead of his first official match as interim head coach of the national football team, Fandi Ahmad talks about dealing with pressure and his motivations behind taking on the new role. http://str.sg/omgp

VIDEO

Film director's inspirations

Award-winning director Boo Junfeng, whose work was selected to be Singapore's entry to the Academy Awards in 2016, talks about his favourite films and what they mean to him. http://str.sg/omSb