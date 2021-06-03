10 million Japanese have had at least one vaccine dose

Japan has crossed the milestone of delivering at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 10 million people, it said yesterday, as its inoculation drive kicks into higher gear after a sluggish start.

The country administered an average of 485,752 doses a day in the week ending Tuesday, which is four times the seven-day average in the week ending May 11, Prime Minister's Office data shows.

The fourth-wave surge in Covid-19 cases has given Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga impetus to accelerate the vaccination push, as the public tires of the emergency restrictions.

While just 8.2 per cent of Japan's population of 125.4 million have received at least their first dose, this is three percentage points higher than just a week earlier. Public hesitancy has given way, with success stories of economies having reopened elsewhere.

Mr Suga has placed vaccines as a key plank in his Covid-19 exit strategy, and set a goal of delivering one million shots a day by later this month. Success in the inoculation drive will be central to his political survival, as his support ratings have plunged as cases surged.

The Olympic Games remain massively unpopular, with just seven weeks to go before the event starts on July 23. Any spike in cases thereafter - including from a much-feared "Olympic variant" - will likely hurt the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's chances in a general election due by October.

But vaccines are seen as a way to overcome public opposition. With Japan set to get 50 million more doses than necessary to inoculate its two priority groups of healthcare workers and the elderly by this month, a government spokesman said jabs for the public will begin on June 21 at workplaces and universities.

Mr Suga wants to complete inoculations for senior citizens by end-July. Base estimates show that the government will reach the target by then, or at least by mid-August.

It has not been an easy road, with obstacles such as vaccine distrust, lack of supply, a manpower shortage and a decentralised medical system. Japan was slow to approve Covid-19 vaccines, given its chequered past with those against mumps, measles and rubella, as well as the human papillomavirus, that have resulted in lawsuits against the government.

The nation's pharmaceutical firms had not invested in vaccine development prior to Covid-19, given a lack of official grants.

Supply was also an issue, prompting Mr Suga to intervene with a pitch to Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla on the sidelines of his visit to Washington in April.

Japan has secured 344 million doses - more than enough for its entire population, with 220 million to be delivered by September.

It has approved vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, though AstraZeneca shots are caught in regulatory limbo with roll-out having been paused on the same day they were approved, amid reports of rare blood clots abroad.

A shortage of manpower was also a major issue, prompting regulations to be amended to enlist Self-Defence Forces medics, dentists, pharmacists, retired nurses, clinical laboratory technicians and paramedics to help out.

Mass vaccination centres have opened, or are being planned, in major cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Kyoto and Kobe.

Workers in the high-risk nightlife and entertainment districts are being eyed for early inoculations, reports said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that the former site of the Tsukiji fish market will be converted into a temporary vaccination site from next Tuesday.

Major conglomerates, including Toyota Motor, East Japan Railway, Rakuten, Sony and Japan Airlines, are reportedly considering their own in-house vaccination drives.