10 killed as storms ravage eastern Japan

The death toll from torrential rains that caused flooding and mudslides in Japan climbed to 10 yesterday, with three others missing, NHK reported, just two weeks after the region was hit by a powerful typhoon. Landslides ripped through waterlogged areas in Chiba and Fukushima prefectures, in eastern and north-eastern Japan, on Friday. In some places, a month's worth of rain fell in just half a day. Although the storm had moved away from Japan yesterday, hundreds of residents were still in evacuation centres and some rail and bus services remained suspended. The authorities warned of further landslides and floods, especially in areas where levees remained broken after Typhoon Hagibis.