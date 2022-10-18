1 million in lockdown in China's iPhone manufacturing hub

BEIJING - The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one of its most populated districts to tame a virus flare-up, with creeping restrictions throughout China underscoring the constant threat of disruption that companies face while the country sticks to its "zero-Covid" approach.

Almost a million residents of Zhongyuan district were ordered to stay at home starting Monday, except for when they need to undergo Covid-19 testing, and non-essential businesses have been shut, according to a government notice.

The wider curbs follow the lockdown of some neighbourhoods last week, catching many people by surprise after officials had said there would not be a citywide lockdown.

iPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group's plants are not located in the district that has been locked down.

The city reported six new local cases for Sunday, down from a recent peak of 40 on Oct 9.

Nationwide, cases declined to 697, the lowest in two weeks, as outbreaks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang came under control. Beijing posted 13 new cases, and Shanghai had 32.

China is sticking to the zero-Covid pillars of lockdowns and mass testing to tame its biggest flare-up in two months, despite the heavy cost.

The policy has dragged on growth in the world's second-biggest economy and roiled global supply chains as important manufacturing hubs - from cars to phones to Christmas trees - contend with the disruption of shutdowns and reopenings.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict growth of just 3.3 per cent this year, the second-weakest pace in more than four decades.

BLOOMBERG