1 dead, at least 79 hurt after strong quake hits Taiwan

TAIPEI - One person died and 79 others were injured after an earthquake caused damage to buildings and transport infrastructure across Taiwan on Sunday, local reports said.

A quake hit at 2.44pm local time on Sunday, about 50km north of the south-eastern city of Taitung, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Its initial strength was given as magnitude 7.2 but USGS later downgraded it to 6.9. Taiwan's weather bureau recorded it as magnitude 6.8.

A cement factory worker died after he was hit by falling debris in Hualien county's Yuli township.

A 6.6-magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since, with minimal damage in what is a mountainous and sparsely populated rural region. But Sunday's quake was much stronger. It brought down at least one building in a small town and tore up roads.

Japan's Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake, but both later sent updated bulletins saying there was no longer a threat of high waves.

Taiwan's fire department said two people were trapped in a building housing a 7-Eleven convenience store that collapsed in Yuli and two people had been rescued, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said a train derailed at Dongli station in Hualien after it was hit by concrete from an overhead canopy that came loose during the quake. Photographs released by the Central News Agency showed the train's six carriages leaning at an angle in the station. TRA said 20 passengers on board were evacuated and no injuries were reported. Shaking was also felt in the capital Taipei and the south-western city of Kaohsiung.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen urged people to be vigilant for further aftershocks. "Water and electricity supplies in some areas are also affected by the earthquake," she wrote on Facebook.

But some expressed the kind of resilience that comes with living on an island that frequently experiences earthquakes. In one Facebook post, Mr Ou Chin Te shared footage from the pool on the 60th floor of The One - Taiwan's fourth-highest building. The tremors had turned the pool into a wobbly mass of waves. "It's shaking super big, I'm on 60th floor, it's so scary," a laughing man said in the video.

The China Earthquake Network Centre said tremors were felt in coastal areas including Shanghai.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. The mountainous island sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity.

