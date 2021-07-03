1, 2, 3, 4! Millions in Japan keep fit with popular stretch routine

TOKYO • It might not make the cut for Olympians at Tokyo 2020 but each day in Japan's parks, schools and offices, millions perform the country's most popular stretching routine: radio taiso.

The three-minute drills, usually done to piano music with encouraging shouts of "one, two, three, four!" in Japanese, are broadcast several times a day on public radio and television.

And while workout videos and podcasts soared in popularity worldwide during coronavirus lockdowns, Japan's taiso tradition dates back nearly 100 years.

Radio taiso's 13 bending, reaching and twisting moves are familiar to almost everyone in the country, which is preparing to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer under strict anti-virus rules.

"First, lift your arms and stretch your body... next, rotate your arms," the presenter says as the music plays. "Now forward bend softly, with rhythmic bounces three times. And then bend backwards."

The phenomenon began in the 1920s, when Japan's state-run life insurance firm took inspiration from fitness programmes on American radio sponsored by a US insurance company, and lobbied for an easy-to-follow routine to be promoted in Japan.

The first taiso - meaning exercise - programme was aired on national radio in 1928.

It became embedded in the national psyche as a popular summer holiday activity, with children competing to attend the most early-morning stretching sessions.

Now, around 27 million people do radio taiso at least twice a week in Japan, often in groups, according to the government.

They include schoolchildren, construction workers and corporate employees.

Ms Himori Reiko, a senior cabin crew member at Japan Airlines, used to do the drills with team members just once a year for fun. But since December, she and her colleagues have done the stretches together regularly on Zoom.

At 3pm sharp, the team begin to sweep their arms above their heads in unison. "As remote working increased, some people felt lonely. By doing radio taiso, we can see each other face to face at least once a day," she said.

The routine is also enormously popular with older people, in a country that boasts a famously healthy population of retirees.

"Our daily lives have become more difficult during the corona-virus pandemic. But we need to move our bodies more than ever," Mr Mitsutoshi Watanabe, who leads a group of around 250 people every morning in Tokyo's Ueno Park, said at a recent socially distanced practice.

"The number of participants has actually increased since last year," the 79-year-old added.

Japan has the world's oldest population, according to the World Bank, and Mr Watanabe recommends radio taiso as a way to stay fit as a fiddle.

"I will be 80 years old next year and I am healthy because of radio taiso," he said, beaming with a smile.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE