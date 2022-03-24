Easing of travel curbs elsewhere

THAILAND

From April 1, there will be no need for pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The quarantine period for unvaccinated travellers will be cut from 10 to five days.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers do not need to serve quarantine.

THE PHILIPPINES

Previously, all tourists were banned. But since Feb 10, the country has opened to all fully vaccinated travellers from over 150 countries.

They do not have to be quarantined, but must present proof of vaccination and a negative test result upon arrival.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers, and those without proof of vaccination, may also fly in, but have to be quarantined and tested on the fifth day.

JAPAN

Japan imposed an entry ban on foreigners - except those with residency status - between November and February to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Since March 1, it has allowed the entry of business travellers and students. Tourists remain banned.

Quarantine may last up to seven days, depending on where the travellers fly in from, their vaccination status and pre-departure PCR test result.

INDIA

Last month, the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for international arrivals was changed to 14-day self-monitoring for symptoms.

HONG KONG

From April 1, the city will lift flight bans on nine countries including Australia, Canada, Britain and the United States. The mandatory hotel quarantine period will be reduced to seven days for fully vaccinated travellers.

Previously, they had to serve a 14-day hotel quarantine and self-monitor for a further seven days.