Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea -GFZ

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck the New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea, on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 79 km (49.1 miles), GFZ added. REUTERS
