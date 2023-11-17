Dutch to deliver additional $2.2 billion in military aid to Kyiv in 2024: Defence minister

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government has earmarked an additional 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in military aid for Ukraine in 2024, in what Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Friday said was a sign of unwavering support for Kyiv's war against Russia.

It is part of a wider package the Netherlands will provide to Ukraine next year that includes an initial 102 million euros for reconstruction and humanitarian aid that will be increased during the year if needed.

The latest package takes the total amount of Dutch support for Ukraine during the conflict to around 7.5 billion euros, Ollongren said.

"What's most critical for me is that we'll be providing an additional 2 billion euros in military aid next year," Ollongren told Reuters.

"This will safeguard our support for Ukraine and ensure continuity, which is critical for Ukraine," she said, referring to a Nov. 22 election in the Netherlands that will change the composition of the ruling government coalition.

Support will be provided based on Kyiv's needs, Ollongren said, and may include advanced drone capabilities.

Air defence, ammunition and air force support will remain a priority after the Dutch, Danish and other NATO allies established an F-16 training centre for Ukrainian pilots. REUTERS