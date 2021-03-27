Dry season will be late arriving in Indonesia

JAKARTA/NEW DELHI • Indonesia's weather agency has predicted a delayed arrival of the dry season this year, with La Nina weather conditions seen lasting until May in most parts of the country and the risk of extreme wet weather in some regions.

Some parts of Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi and Papua should start seeing a transition into the dry season in May, while some regions on the island of Borneo may see the dry season start only in June, Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said in a statement late on Thursday.

In April and May, during this transitional period, it warned that extreme rain and wind could occur.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flooding and deadly landslides in parts of Indonesia in recent months. If high rain volume persists this year, it could also threaten the country's rice production, which typically enters the harvest season around April.

BMKG also said the local authorities should still take measures against forest fires despite predicting that the dry season this year would be less intense compared with 2015 and 2019, when the South-east Asian country experienced massive forest fires that cost the economy billions of dollars.

Meanwhile, India's all-important monsoon will likely be close to normal this year amid the absence of El Nino or La Nina weather patterns during the four-month wet season, according to a forecast by AccuWeather.

The monsoon, which typically runs from June to September, is considered normal when total rainfall is between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the national average of just over 88cm.

"It doesn't look like a drought year across India," said meteorologist Jason Nicholls at AccuWeather in Pennsylvania. "We are leaning towards a close to normal monsoon overall for the nation."

The wet season is critical for India's agriculture as it irrigates fields directly and also fills reservoirs for crops sown in the winter. It shapes the livelihood of millions of rural Indians and influences food prices.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG