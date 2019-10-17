DPM Heng, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan look forward to 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year

BEIJING - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan on Thursday (Oct 17).

Mr Wang is an old friend of Singapore and he co-chaired the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) - the highest-level bilateral platform between the two countries - from 2008 to 2012.

Both sides reaffirmed the strong cooperation between Singapore and China built by past generations of leaders, as well as welcomed the substantive discussions and outcomes at the 15th JCBC meeting, held for the first time in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing. Mr Heng co-chaired for the first time the JCBC with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday.

Mr Heng and Mr Wang also looked forward to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation, including under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and in response to common challenges such as ageing populations. The BRI is a signature policy of President Xi Jinping, whose vision is to recreate a 21st-century Silk Road of overland corridors and shipping lanes.

Both Mr Heng and Mr Wang also agreed that the strong cooperation between Singapore and China contributes to regional cooperation between Asean and China, and in the East Asian region.